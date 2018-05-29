A Love Island Australia Contestant Said He's 'Kangatarian' And Everyone Is Confused

Over in Australia, their own Love Island is under way, and one contestant just confessed he only eats Kangaroo, coining the term 'Kangatarian'.

As the Love Island 2018 cast is revealed, over in Australia the show is already under way and in one of the most Australian moves ever, one contestants confessed his bizarre dietary requirement - he only eats Kangaroo.

Explaining that "[he] used to only eat Kangaroo and fish, because Kangaroos aren't farmed" the bemused woman can think of nothing more to reply than, "oh, that's nice" and now we think our own version of the show has a whole lot more to live up to.

“I used to be a kangatarian - I only ate kangaroo and fish” this is SO Australian — Grace (@graceflusfeder) May 27, 2018

Congrats to the casting team on #LoveIslandAU for finding the worlds first ‘kangatarian’. — Kate Parker (@MmeParker) May 27, 2018

That kangatarian comment keeps cracking me up #LoveIslandAU — Lucy (@imLucyIrving) May 28, 2018

