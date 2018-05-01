"God, Thank You" - Amber Davies Moves On From Kem Cetinay With New Boyfriend
1 May 2018, 11:25
We can't even begin to mention how this re-coupling has effected everyone!
Following her recent split from her 'Love Island' bae, Kem Cetinay, Amber Davies has confirmed that she's in a new relationship with James Hawkins, Olivia Atwood's pal.
Olivia seemingly hooked up her her 'Love Island' BFF with one of her pals, as Amber took to Twitter to share a snap of the pair.
The 'Love Island' winner wrote, about their relationship "Happy as can be. 2018 we are ready for you" with two love heart emojis. (Before this, she wrote a similar cute message, saying "What a happy evening").
James Hawkins - who is the best friend of Olivia's boyfriend, Bradley Dack - shared similar footage of the pair of them together, and have apparently been dating for over a month now.
