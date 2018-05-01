"God, Thank You" - Amber Davies Moves On From Kem Cetinay With New Boyfriend

We can't even begin to mention how this re-coupling has effected everyone!

Following her recent split from her 'Love Island' bae, Kem Cetinay, Amber Davies has confirmed that she's in a new relationship with James Hawkins, Olivia Atwood's pal.

Olivia seemingly hooked up her her 'Love Island' BFF with one of her pals, as Amber took to Twitter to share a snap of the pair.

God, thank you A post shared by Amber Davies (@amb_d) onApr 30, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT

The 'Love Island' winner wrote, about their relationship "Happy as can be. 2018 we are ready for you" with two love heart emojis. (Before this, she wrote a similar cute message, saying "What a happy evening").

James Hawkins - who is the best friend of Olivia's boyfriend, Bradley Dack - shared similar footage of the pair of them together, and have apparently been dating for over a month now.

Remember that one time when the 'Love Island' girls swung by and started re-coupling with everyone else?