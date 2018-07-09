WATCH: Love Island's Adam Was Hooked To A Lie Detector And Proved He Lied About Zara...

9 July 2018, 10:57

After confessing he loved his Love Island partner, Zara McDermott, we took it upon ourselves to grill Adam Collard... While hooked to a lie detector.

The nation's had a love-hate relationship with every single one of Adam Collard's love-hate relationships in the Love Island Villa.

So we took it upon ourselves to grill the Love Island lothario on a lie detector. You're welcome.

> Love Island’s Adam Collard’s Secret Past As An Extra On Geordie Shore Mocked By The Cast

Fresh from the Villa, Adam popped by to chat to Roman Kemp and Vick Hope about his time on the ITV2 reality show, and his relationships with Kendall, Megan, Zara and Darylle. No biggie.

We hooked the contestant to a lie detector and tested his love for Zara, which - awkwardly - when he said he loved her, it turns out it was a lie. Plus, according to the results, he's also been macking on ladies in the DMs.

We'll, er, just brush over that, yeah? You're still our mate, right, Adam? Right?!

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of Your Fave Love Islanders Over On Our App

Latest Love Island News

Kazimir Crossley Big Shaq

WATCH: Big Shaq Has His Eye On Love Island Babe Kazimir Crossley
Megan Barton Hanson Tommy Brady Love Island

Love Island’s Megan Promised To Be FAITHFUL To Her GB Canoeist Boyfriend On The Show

Love Island DJ Tom Zanetti

Love Island DJ Tom Zanetti To Set Pulses Racing As He Enters ITV2 Villa - Details Revealed
Caroline Flack and boyfriend Andrew Brady

Caroline Flack And Boyfriend Andrew Brady Relationship Details Revealed: From How They Met To Their Engagement
Danny Dyer Love Island Villa

Danny Dyer WILL Go Into Love Island Villa To Meet Daughter Dani’s Boyfriend Jack Fincham

More Movies & TV News

Keith Lemon Capital's USA Quiz

WATCH: Keith Lemon Makes Katy Perry And Taylor Swift Fight As He Solves USA's Problems!
Keith Lemon Harry Kane Asset

WATCH: It's Coming Home... But Keith Lemon Really Don't Care At All!
Megan Sugar Daddy Asset

Love Island's Megan Had A "Few Sugar Daddies" Before Entering The Villa
Love Island Cash Prize

Love Island 2018: What Is The Prize And How Much Money Do The Winners Get?
Noah Schanpp Stranger Things Spoiler

WATCH: Noah Schnapp Accidentally Lets Slip A Stranger Things Death Spoiler!