Love Island's Adam Collard Will Earn £300K From A Mammoth 61 Day Meet And Greet Tour

12 July 2018, 12:11

Adam Collard Meet and Greet Tour

Adam Collard was in the latest bunch of dumped Love Islanders, but fear not, he is set to make a whole load of money embarking on an epic 61 day club appearance tour.

When Adam Collard was dumped from the Love Island villa, it turned out Zara wasn't the only good thing waiting for him on the outside world - as the 22-year-old Geordie is about to come into some serious cash, £305k to be precise, from what can only be described as a mammoth club appearance tour, spanning 61 days.

Giving Ed Sheeran a run for his money (well, not actually), Adam's meet n' greet bonanza kicks off right now, and runs all the way through to November?! One user pointed out that on one day, he has appearances booked both in Mallorca and Peterborough!

Others are confused as to what exactly Adam will be doing at these appearances...

He'll need to rest those vocal chords and drink some honey and lemon, because that softly spoken voice will never last saying 'Hey, nice to meet you' for five whole months without some serious TLC.

