Love Island 2018: Who Is Alexandra Cane? Demi Rose's Make-Up Artist, Ex Boyfriends & Instagram

Love Island's latest bombshell to enter the villa is Alexandra Louise Kane, a make-up artist from Hertfordshire who got her eyes set on Josh.

Love Island are ready to drop newcomer make-up artist Alexandra Kane into the villa to shake things up once again. She's ready to 'spread positivity' on the show and already likes the look of Josh Denzel.

How old is she?

27-years-old.

Where is she from?

Alexandra is from Hertfordshire.

What does she do for a living?

Alexandra works as a make-up artist, most notably for model Demi Rose. In fact, Alexandra picked up a large portion of her social media following from Demi's account.

What is she looking for in the villa?

Alexandra has two of the guys in mind already; both Josh and Dr. Alex. Speaking about the latter, she revealed, " I feel like Dr Alex could be a good match for me. I feel like we’d have some really in depth conversations, I’m knowledgeable, he is knowledgeable." Adding, "Hopefully I can bring out his personality a bit." Good luck.

What about her past relationships?

Alexandra claims to have stayed friends with most of her exes and even states that she's been on relationships with some music artists... pray tell!

What's her biggest turn off?

Someone who is over the top.

PIC: Alexandra Kane/Insta

What is her social media handle?

You can follow Alexandra on Instagram here: @alexandralouise__

