WATCH: Olivia Attwood Reacts To The Love Island 2018 Couples

5 June 2018, 21:37

Olivia Attwood Love Island

After becoming a Love Island favourite in 2017 through her relationship with Chris Hughes, Olivia knows a thing or two about coupling up!

Olivia Attwood has become something of a Love Island legend. The Essex resident has built a huge social media following since leaving the show and even went on to get her own spin off show with then boyfriend Chris Hughes.

But what does the Love Island 2017 star make of this year's initial couples?

We quizzed Olivia on her thoughts the morning after the Love Island launch night and she gave her honest opinion on all the current couples, so find out exactly what she made of the lieks of Hayle Hughes, Danni Dyer and all the rest of the villa residents via rthe video above.

