Kazimir Crossley Love Island 2018: New Girl’s Instagram, Job And Celebrity Friends Revealed

Casa Amor is back and new Love Island contestant Kazimir Crossley looks set to cause dramas for the boys of the villa.

Love Island is spicing things up with the Casa Amor villa as six new girls attempt to turn the boys’ heads - and this includes newbie Kazimir Crossley.

The 23 year old from London is set to join the ITV2 line up and has set her sights on Josh Denzel – Georgia Steel’s love interest.

So as the drama heats up for the guys and girls, here’s everything you need to know about Kazimir, including her Instagram, job and ex-boyfriends as she fights for her spot in the villa.

Kazimir on Instagram

Want to get to know her a bit better? Then check out her Instagram at kazimircrossley where you can see all of her travel updates.

What is Kazimir’s job?

Also her claim to fame, Kazimir is a make-up artist and has worked with the likes of Stormzy and last year’s Love Island contestants Chris Hughes and Kim Cetinay.

Kazimir’s ex-boyfriends

Setting her sights on Josh, Kazimir has revealed she’s been single for eight months. She even admitted her last relationship was a bit of “roller coaster”.