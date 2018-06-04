Love Island 2018 Girls' Bikinis: All The Details On Where To Buy Them

Summer is nearly upon us and the Love Island ladies are already serving up some fierce looks.

Love Island 2018 ladies Dani Dyer, Samira Mighty, Hayley Hughes, Kendall Rae-Knight and Laura Anderson are already giving us style envy!

Love Island 2018 is finally under way and all the hunks and ladies are already showing off their gorgeous bods (fyi, we're happy diving into our third bag of crisps today)... and with that comes some bikini inspiration!

Here's a list of the Love Island 2018 bikinis and where you can buy them:

Dani Dyer's bikini:

Yes! This one shoulder ribbed bikini can be picked up for only £10.99 at Shein... bargain.

Samira Mighty's bikini:

Samira's swim wear was undoubtedly a stand-out piece from the first episode and everyone was looking for the details on this bathing suit. Well, the rainbow leopard print bikini can be found at Jaded London for £30.

Hayley Hughes' bikini:

Hayley's stunning pink number is a little pricey at £49.99 but it definitely is eye catching! You can pick it up at Silk Fred now.

Laura Anderson's bikini:

The 'Alana Triangle Bikini Top' that Laura was rocking can be found at a pinch. Only £15 at Accessorize.

Kendall Rae Knight's bikini:

We haven't got the exact details of Miss Rae Knight's sequin number just yet but don't you worry, there'll be a LOT of sequin bikinis flooding the shops after Kendall rocked this on the show.