Love Island 2018 Final Date: When Does The Show End?

You've invested hours of your life into the romances of these hot singletons, so make sure you get the Love Island final date in your diary ASAP!

As one of the most addictive shows on TV, Love Island is just epic. Whether your favourite contestant gets eliminated early on or goes all the way, you know you just can't stop watching to find out just what happens with this loveable bunch.

But sadly everything must come to an end, so you need to make sure you have the Love Island 2018 final firmly in your calendar so that you don't miss it.

The show begins on Monday 4th June 2018 and whilst bosses haven't yet officially confirmed the date of the 2018 final, Love Island usually follows a similar blueprint although the Love Island 2018 final looks like it'll be on Monday 30th July 2018.



Pic: Love Island

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack confirmed, “We are here for an extra week longer and a week in Love Island relationships is like a year in real relationships - and a lot can happen in a year... It’s going to be the longest ever.”

In 2017 the show lasted almost eight weeks and we had a total of 32 contestants pass through the villa and during the application process for the show, potential contestants revealed that they were asked to make sure they'd be free for a minimum of ten weeks.

So Monday 30th July 2018 looks set to be the date of the live final - just make sure you don't miss it!

