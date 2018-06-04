The Love Island 2018 Couples Are Already At Risk Of Being Split Up!

4 June 2018, 21:57

Love island 2018 Couples

We're only one episode into the new season of Love Island and we're already hooked.

Love Island 2018 has been one of the most highly-anticipated shows in the history of UK television. That’s really not an overstatement too... it really is that much of a popular show.

> This Guy Claims His Girlfriend Left Him To Be On Love Island 2018

And there’s already been a pivotal moment in the new season after the couples were decided. But before we get to that, here are the 2018 Love Island couples:

Niall and Kendall

niall kendall love island 2018

Pic: ITV

First up to the plate is the man who shares his name with a certain One Direction hunk, Niall. With Kendall stepping forward, the construction worker went straight for her.

Alex and Samira

alex samira love island

PIC: ITV

Uh oh, yep, it happened. Dr. Alex goes second however not a single lady steps forward to join him... he opted to pair up with Laura. However, she got snatched away from him by Wes! Leaving Alex with Samira later on in the coupling ceremony.

Wes and Laura

wes and laura love island 2018

Pic: ITV

Wes swooped straight in for Laura! Meaning poor old Alex stepped into the subs bench until Samira became his bae.

Eyal and Hayley

eyal and hayley love island 2018

PIC: ITV

Dani, Samira and Hayley all step forward for Eyal however he opted for the latter.

> Who is Eyal Booker? Love Island 2018 contestant's age, job and former pop band

Jack and Dani

dani and jack love island 2018

Pic: ITV

Jack, the fifth boy in line and a suave sales manager ended up choosing Dani (Danny Dyer's daughter fyi).

> Here's everything you need to know about Love Island 2018's Dani.

This may seem all well and good however as the ceremony comes to a close, Adam rocks up with the intention of stealing one of the boys' girls in the next episode!

adam love island 2018

PIC: ITV

We. Can't. Wait.

Latest Love Island News

caroline flack

Caroline Flack’s Yellow Playsuit Causes Frenzy During Love Island Launch

Love Island Bikinis

Love Island 2018 Girls' Bikinis: All The Details On Where To Buy Them
malin andersson

Love Island’s Malin Andersson Confirms She’s Pregnant

Carmie Sellitto

This Guy Claims His Girlfriend Left Him To Be On Love Island 2018
Eyal Booker Love Island 2018

Who Is Eyal Booker? Love Island 2018 Contestant's Age, Job And Former Pop Band

More Movies & TV News

Riverdale Season 3

Riverdale Season 3 Cast, Release Date, News & Latest Storyline
Gemma Collins Spin Off Show

TOWIE's Gemma Collins and Arg Are Set To Get Their Own Spin Off TV Show
Love Island couple still together

Love Island Couples Still Together Now: The ITV2 Romances That Lasted From Series 1,2 and 3
Love Island 2015 Cast

Love Island 2015: Where Are Your Favourite Couples From The First Series Now? And How Successful Have They Been?
Big Narstie Shoved BGT Asset

Viewers Were Shocked After Big Narstie Shoved A BGT Finalist Who Tried To Dance With Him