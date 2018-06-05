Adam Collard Love Island 2018: From Geordie Shore Connections, His Age And Fitness Career - Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Adam Collard was thrown into the Love Island deep end with his first coupling up but as everyone asks ‘who does Adam choose?’ we go back to basics.

Adam Collard caused quite the frenzy when he was the last male contestant to enter the Love Island villa on ITV2.

Not only did his good looks get EVERYONE talking, but his coupling up bombshell has everyone desperate to know, who does Adam pick?

But what do we REALLY need to know about the fitness instructor? Here are all his vital details:

How old is Adam Collard?

Love Island viewers have been shocked to discover Adam is only 22 years old as his beautifully good-looks, full beard and sculpted body suggest otherwise.

Love Island’s Adam and Geordie Shore

From Newcastle, Adam revealed he once turned down Geordie Shore. However, contestant Marnie Simpson has said otherwise.

She tweeted, “Well thats a lie. You auditioned for it every series and got rejected.”

Adam Collard’s career at Sculpt Fitness and transformation

Yes, Mr Ripped is a personal trainer for Sculpt Fitness. Not only does he work on all the ridiculous muscles of his own, he also helps others achieve the same.

However, you’ll be shocked to know he wasn’t always THAT fit. In a series of before and after photos shared on Instagram, it was clear a LOT of hard work went into that six-pack.

Adam on Instagram and Twitter

If seeing Adam on Love Island every night at 9pm isn’t enough, head over to his Instagram @adamcollard and on Twitter @@theadamcollard to get to know him even better.