Adam Collard Love Island 2018: From Geordie Shore Connections, His Age And Fitness Career - Here’s Everything You Need To Know

5 June 2018, 14:29

Love Island Adam Collard topless

Adam Collard was thrown into the Love Island deep end with his first coupling up but as everyone asks ‘who does Adam choose?’ we go back to basics.

Adam Collard caused quite the frenzy when he was the last male contestant to enter the Love Island villa on ITV2.

Not only did his good looks get EVERYONE talking, but his coupling up bombshell has everyone desperate to know, who does Adam pick?

But what do we REALLY need to know about the fitness instructor? Here are all his vital details:

> Who is Love Island's Eyal Booker? Everything you need to know

Love Island Adam Collard

(PIC: ITV2)

How old is Adam Collard?

Love Island viewers have been shocked to discover Adam is only 22 years old as his beautifully good-looks, full beard and sculpted body suggest otherwise.

Love Island’s Adam and Geordie Shore

From Newcastle, Adam revealed he once turned down Geordie Shore. However, contestant Marnie Simpson has said otherwise.

She tweeted, “Well thats a lie. You auditioned for it every series and got rejected.”

Love Island Adam Collard

(PIC: Adam Collard/Instagram)

Adam Collard’s career at Sculpt Fitness and transformation

Yes, Mr Ripped is a personal trainer for Sculpt Fitness. Not only does he work on all the ridiculous muscles of his own, he also helps others achieve the same.

However, you’ll be shocked to know he wasn’t always THAT fit. In a series of before and after photos shared on Instagram, it was clear a LOT of hard work went into that six-pack.

Love Island Adam Collard

(PIC: Adam Collard/Instagram)

Adam on Instagram and Twitter

If seeing Adam on Love Island every night at 9pm isn’t enough, head over to his Instagram @adamcollard and on Twitter @@theadamcollard to get to know him even better.

Latest Love Island News

Danielle Sellers Ex love Island

Love Island 2017's Danielle Sellers Reveals Her Ex Is Headed Into The Villa
Love island 2018 Couples

The Love Island 2018 Couples Are Already At Risk Of Being Split Up!
caroline flack

Caroline Flack’s Yellow Playsuit Causes Frenzy During Love Island Launch

Love Island Bikinis

Love Island 2018 Girls' Bikinis: All The Details On Where To Buy Them
malin andersson

Love Island’s Malin Andersson Confirms She’s Pregnant

More Movies & TV News

Riverdale Season 3

Riverdale Season 3 Cast, Release Date, News & Latest Storyline
Gemma Collins Spin Off Show

TOWIE's Gemma Collins and Arg Are Set To Get Their Own Spin Off TV Show
Love Island couple still together

Love Island Couples Still Together Now: The ITV2 Romances That Lasted From Series 1,2 and 3
Love Island 2015 Cast

Love Island 2015: Where Are Your Favourite Couples From The First Series Now? And How Successful Have They Been?
Big Narstie Shoved BGT Asset

Viewers Were Shocked After Big Narstie Shoved A BGT Finalist Who Tried To Dance With Him