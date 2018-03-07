Love Island 2017: Where Are Your Favourite Couples Now And How Successful Have They Been?

What on earth are Jess and Dom doing? Do Chris and Kem get their own couples category yet?

We've put together EVERYTHING you need to know here.

Chris and Olivia

We knew from the screaming matches of last year’s series they had a rocky relationship and the couple have finally called it quits.

Chris and Olivia's time together was a tale of constant dramz, does anyone remember the sexting accusations between Chris and Katie Price, which resulted in her screaming ‘TEXT MESSAGES!!!’ at Chris when he was on stage at an ITV gala?

Yeeeesh. That was awkward.

The pair have filmed ITV2 series Crackin’ On documenting their relationship, and yes, the break-up will be shown on the show. Exactly what we need to fill the Love Island sized hole in our lives.

TBH, it all sounds a little bit leave it.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

These two won more than just the hearts of each other when they got together in front of the nation and we’re buzzing to say they’re still one hundo per cent loved up!

Not only that, but the duo are totez committed to their charity and humanitarian work and still manage to look effin amazing on the red carpet together. You know what they say, couples who campaign together, stay together.

Let’s also not forget Jamie is a legit Calvin Klein model. Seriously, if this isn’t #goals, what is.

Montana Brown and Alex Beattie

Montana and Alex called it quits almost the second they touched down on British soil despite appearing so loved up on the island.

Since leaving the show Montana has been out here living here best life and has even landed a job presenting for MTV.

As for Alex, he’s bagged himself a new gf and tbh we haven’t heard a whole lot from him since *that* club promotion video where he REALLY wants us to know he IS NOT in ANY WAY the quiet one.

We can literally watch that on repeat all day.

Kem and Amber

:’(

Our favourite pocket-sized Love Island champions just couldn’t hack it back in the real world and put an end to their whirlwind romance, saying their hectic schedules were causing too many arguments.

The two have done loads, with a presenting stint on Good Morning Britain, Kem got through to the semi-finals of Dancing on Ice, and Amber has been showcasing some surprisingly good vocals...who knew?!

Since the split, rumours have been flying around that Amber is secretly dating 2016 contestant Scott Thomas after they posted pics together online.

Scott even took this vid of the Welsh lass...

Kem & Chris are still BMFL’s. Obvs.





Marcel and Gabby

The couple just returned from a romantic trip to Mexico and are filling us with envy at their warm, sunny, bae-watch relationship.

Gabby is doing bits in the fitness world, having launched her own app ‘Shape Up With Gabby’ and even has her own clothing collection with QUIZ. Yasssss gurl.

As for Marcel, he got the reunion with (some of) the Blazin’ Squad everyone knows he so craved.

He also has a low-key bromance going on with Jonny. Cute?

Their instas are full of date night snaps showing off just how into each other they are and even went on TV game show Release The Hounds to prove they are strong AF.

Jess and Dom

Saving the absolute best for last.

If you didn’t see it... if you didn't hear about it...then seriously where TF have you been hiding.

Yes, we are of course talking about the ACTUAL MARRIAGE of Jess and Dom LIVE on Good Morning Britain, complete with matching white lingerie. Because, TV.

Simply poetic. And who wouldn’t want Jeremy Kyle as their witness?

We especially enjoyed the line: ''I will not pie you off, even if Muggy Mike comes along.’’

SPEAKING OF...

Muggy Mike

Ah, muggy.

How we miss him stirring up trouble on our screens.

But fear not, Mike, true to form is still single and ready to mingle having just appeared on the latest series of Celebs Go Dating. He and MIC's Sam Thompson have struck up and unlikely friendship, we just hope he doesn't corrupt him!

And just in case you were wondering...

Jonny Mitchell

Just how is ol’ Jonny doing?

After what might be officially considered the shortest romance of human history with Steph Pratt (it lasted precisely one trip to Bali) he went and did the mandatory stint on CBB.

These days Jonny lends his services as trader whilst lounging around various rooftop pools and posting loved up snaps with model girlfriend Danielle Zarb.

Missing my weekend vibes. @daniellezarbx A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) onMar 5, 2018 at 6:26am PST

So, not too shabbily at all.

Download Our App Now To Stay Up To Date On All Love Island Gossip!

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of lil' old Amber confessing she's 'turned to drink' since leaving the show...