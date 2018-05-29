Watch: The Cast Of Kissing Booth Kiss A Hairless Cat In Hilarious Blindfold Challenge

29 May 2018, 13:01

The Kissing Booth cast kissing a load of weird and wonderful stuff blindfolded for Netflix has made our days, especially Jacob kissing Joel!

The cast of the hit Netflix movie 'The Kissing Booth', Jacob Elordi, Joey King and Joel Courtney put their money where their mouths are by kissing a load of random objects whilst blindfolded, and the results are hilarious.

The Kissing Booth Author Reveals Secret Cameo In The Netflix Movie

The trio presented each other a hairless cat called Khaleesi, sushi, a Himalayan salt lamp and even each other as they took turns to freak out in a blindfold, and they all look like such good friends (or in Jacob and Joey's case, BF and GF!) that we are super jealous and want to join in.

