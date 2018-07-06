WATCH: Keith Lemon Makes Katy Perry And Taylor Swift Fight As He Solves USA's Problems!

6 July 2018, 14:14

We *never* thought we'd say this, but it turns out Keith Lemon's one of the wisest men we know. That's why we put him to the test by quizzing him on some of America's toughest life questions...

Keith Lemon has just returned from trying to crack America, and since being out there, he's picked up a lot of things... Mainly dodgy, novelty keyrings for us all, but he also got a fair bit of knowledge, while he was out there, too.

That's why it seemed fitting to test the 'Coming In America' host on all things USA.

> WATCH: It's Coming Home... But Keith Lemon Really Don't Care At All!

Keith Lemon on Capital w/ Roman Kemp and Vick Hope

Having brought his own American football and framed photograph of Ariana Grande, we quizzed Keith on some pretty important matters... Like who'd win out of a fight between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

He opted for the 'Firework' singer as victor of the brawl... But he would say that. Especially as he also said he'd eat a burger made entirely of her hair, so... Yeah.

From what Pharrell keeps under his huge hat to what food Beyoncé's legs resemble, we can safely say we feel a lot more educated now.

> If You Wanna Hear From Your Fave Stars, You Best Head On Over To Our App Now!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wireless Festival 2018

Wireless Festival 2018: All The Latest News & Gossip From Across The Weekend

Wireless 2018

Ariana Grande Family

Who Are Ariana Grande’s Family? Everything You Need To Know About Her Mum, Brother & More
Perrie Edwards NHS Instagram

Perrie Edwards Praises The NHS For Saving Her Life In Emotional Post
Megan Barton Hanson Tommy Brady Love Island

Love Island’s Megan Promised To Be FAITHFUL To Her GB Canoeist Boyfriend On The Show

Ariana Grande Pete Davidson Manchester

Ariana Grande Addresses Pete Davidson's Manchester Terror Attack Jokes

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

POTM july 18

July's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Caroline Flack and boyfriend Andrew Brady

Caroline Flack And Boyfriend Andrew Brady Relationship Details Revealed: From How They Met To Their Engagement
Rihanna and Priscilla Ono

Rihanna’s Make Up Artist, Priscilla Ono, Reveals What Hanging With RiRi Is Really Like

Cole Sprouse SEO Asset

Riverdale Cole Sprouse Details Revealed Including Age, Net Worth, His Twin Brother Dylan And Girlfriend Lili Reinhart