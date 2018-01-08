Kiosk Keith Has Been FIRED From I’m A Celeb For Being Drunk & Inappropriate Behaviour

Who’s going to replace him in the next series?!

Just weeks after his real identity was revealed, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’s Kiosk Keith has been sacked from the show.

Keith – whose real name is Raymond Grant – was apparently sacked after turning up to work drunk and acting inappropriately towards a young female member of the crew on the crew bus into the jungle.

According to the Daily Mail, the father of four was sacked after the woman who is “half his age” was so upset that she complained to ITV bosses about his behaviour.

A source told a tabloid, “It wasn't unusual for Keith to turn up to work drunk as he's done it before but this incident has shocked everyone.

“He was drunk when he got on the bus in the morning. Then he behaved inappropriately towards a female member of the team who's half his age. It happened in front of loads of people, the girl was so upset.

“As soon as she made a complaint Keith was sacked. It’s good riddance really. We nicknamed him Hollywood because of his overnight fame.

“Everyone thought he was alright at first but people quickly started to go off him. Now he's gone for good.”

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed that Kiosk Keith will no longer be on the show, saying in a statement, “Ray is no longer under contract on the show. There are no plans for him to return this year.”

Raymond had worked for I’m A Celeb since 2002 when he helped to build sets for the show and became a fan favourite as the silent and moody shop keeper of the Outback Shack.