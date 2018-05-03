I'm A Celeb… Is Rumoured To Have These Love Island & Ex On The Beach Stars On Board For 2018

Get all the info on this year's series right here.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here might not be taking over our lives until the end of the year, but the speculation has already started about who will be eating witchety grubs in the Jungle this year - so ere's everything we know about I'm a Celeb.. so far!

Who are this year's campmates?

No names have been officially announced yet but rumour has it, Love Island's Olivia Attwood and Ex On The Beach's Charlotte Dawson have been approached for this year's series. A source told the tabloids, "The girls are both really sexy and bosses are hoping they'll have what it takes to spice up the show.

"Both girls have loads of personality and would really get stuck into the jungle tasks. They'd both love a place on the show."

When is the launch date of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2018?

The date is yet to bet confirmed but it will likely kick off in November 2018 if previous years are anything to go by and last for three weeks.

What's going to happen with Ant & Dec presenting?

Ant McPartlin has been taking a break from presenting following some personal problems so it's likely the show will be fronted by Dec alone, with Stephen Mulhern telling Best magazine, “Fingers crossed, Ant will get the treatment he needs and be back to his old self for next year. But he does need the rest and to be left alone, and given the time to recover.”

