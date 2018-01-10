You've Been Pronouncing This Word From Harry Potter Wrong For Years Like An Absolute Muggle

Dumbledore judges you.

Harry Potter really is the gift that keeps giving. We've got all the books, the films, an award winning play and of course the studio tour. However, no matter how much we think we know about the wizarding world there is always something new to learn.

J.K Rowling's website 'Pottermore' recently released a list of the most mispronounced words in the Potter lexicon and we've got to say we were surprised at one in particular.

Knuts.

Yup. How would you pronounce the Potter currency? 'Nuts' right? As in cashew nut. NOPE!

It turns out this whole time, the correct pronunciation is in fact 'ca-nuts'.

Now before you snap your wand in two and ask for an immediate transfer to Durmstrang, let's remember this is a universe where the groundskeeper of a school hires in a three-headed dog to guard trapdoors, so anything's possible really.

Just to clear up on any other mispronunciations, you're supposed to pronounce all the Ts in "Amortentia" (a love potion); "Bezoar" has a silent A; the dark mark spell "Morsmordre" is pronounced "mores-more-druh;" and our favourite centaur Frienze is actually prounouned "frenzy."

