There Was A Hilarious Unseen Celeb Fall During The 'Dancing On Ice' Launch & We Can't Stop Watching It

8 January 2018, 16:17

We can't stop watching it!

So you watched the first episode of the brand new 'Dancing On Ice' series, but you didn't spot any of the celebs falling over? Well we're here to tell you that there actually was a little stumble and thankfully it was caught on camera.

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby couldn't help but share the footage the day after the show had aired and revealed all when they picked up their presenting duties on 'This Morning'.

> Kem And Scarlett Moffatt Shut Down Rumours They're An Item, After Amber Hints There's Something Going On

Whilst the show was preparing to go live to the nation and the celebs and their partners were about to be introduced to us all, one skater fell flat on his face - rugby ace Max Evans.


(GIF: Giphy)

Phil explained "To all the skaters I said 'be careful, be careful, there's carpet behind here' and I'm telling the audience 'no one can skate over carpet, not even the pros' - it just doesn't work."

But Max seemingly failed to listen to Phil's advice and hit the deck pretty hard causing Holly to exclaim "Oh my God, are you ok?". Thankfully for Welsh rugby star he was fine and managed to continue with the show, but it was a close call.

 

A post shared by M Λ X E V Λ N S (@maxevans13) onJan 3, 2018 at 10:24am PST

We're glad Max is ok and hopefully his hilarious mishap is the only fall we see this series!

