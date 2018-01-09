Dakota Johnson Stares Angeline Jolie DOWN After She's Caught Blanking Her Frenemy, Jennifer Aniston

There's no need to put any suncream on, because there's so much shade here.

You'd have to be living under a rock not to know there's a feud going on between Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston. And not just any ol' rock, but one located on a far-off planet gazillions of miles away.

And things only got a lot juicier at this year's Golden Globes, when the 'Friends' star was presenting an award alongside Carol Burnett, and the camera panned to Angelina. Awkward.

During the ceremony, one eagle-eyed fan caught site of the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star, Dakota Johnson, noticing Angelina blatantly ignoring Jennifer, and photographic gold happened.

May we present to you the moment Dakota hands Ang ALL of the shady side-eye in the world?

This. We live for this.

While Jennifer may have angered Angelina, it's not as bad as the time Sonny angered Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart...