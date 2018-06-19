WATCH: Chadwick Boseman Hands His MTV Movie Award To A Real Life Hero

After winning 'Best Hero' at the MTV Movie Award, Chadwick Boseman called up a real-life hero to share his award.

There's not been a day that goes by since mid-February that we haven't crossed our arms and shouted "WAKANDA FOREVER", courtesy of the marvel that is 'Black Panther'.

But T'Challa isn't the real hero here, after Chadwick Boseman made it evident at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Pic: Getty

Having been nominated against the likes of Gal Gadot, Emilia Clarke and Daisy Ridley, Chadwick Boseman won the award for 'Best Hero', for his portrayal of the titular character in 'Black Panther'.

However, while collecting his award, the actor called upon James Shaw Jr., and welcomed him to the stage. James Shaw Jr. was the hero who disarmed a gunman who opened fire in a Tennessee restaurant in April.

Chadwick then handed the golden award over to James Shaw Jr. Shout-out to our heroes.

