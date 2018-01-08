We've Finally Worked Out How Malika Knew About Khloe Kardashian's Tweets & It's Actually So Obvious

Plenty of people were questioning whether Big Brother had been leaking tweets to the house...

If you're one of the many people out there who are completely obsessed with Celebrity Big Brother atm, you will have undoubtedly been wondering about Malika's chat about Khloe Kardashian.

The U.S reality star was seen on camera telling fellow housemate Ginuwine, "My girl had tweeted asking everyone, 'how can I see (Malika)'. I said 'they're (Khloe) not gonna go this long without knowing what's going on with me'. She (Khloe) wants to know everything."

The whole chat got people asking one question, 'How does Malika know that Khloe was tweeting about her if she doesn't have access to Twitter in the house?'.



(GIF: Giphy)

The whole drama was based around Malika's apparent knowledge of this tweet from her BFF Khloe Kardashian...

I am so happy for @ForeverMalika being on CBB but I hate that I can't watch. I have to know what's going on in there!! Is she ok? I'm trying to find links! Can anyone help me? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 3, 2018

If you were someone wondering that you weren't the only one, as Twitter proved...

How did Malika find out that Khloe tweeted that?! #CBB pic.twitter.com/tpWKNW1ytF — Melvin (@MTKigz) January 7, 2018

So how the funk did Malika know about Khloe Kardashians tweet? #cbb — AISLEYNE (@Aisleyne1) January 7, 2018

So apparently Malika has somehow found out that Khloe Kardashian tweeted about not being able to watch #CBB... — bbspy (@bbspy) January 7, 2018

Can someone please tell me how Malika knows about Khloe's tweet #CBB — Sara Louise (@saralou1395) January 7, 2018

How does Malika know about Khloe tweeting finding out how she can watch?! #CBB pic.twitter.com/r1cyqJmpAC — Claire (@OurCluurr) January 7, 2018

But whilst it may have seemed weird, it seems there's actually a pretty obvious reason why and it actually makes so much sense. The guys who entered the house recently clearly saw tweets before joining the show and told her. How did we not get that straight away?

Well other people figured out the truth behind the Twitter conspiracy that was beginning to build and dampened the rumours before they could grow out of control...

#CBB Why are some people confused that Malika knows Khloe tweeted about her? Clue...the 8-9 guys who went into BB on Friday night. — Jack Evans (@Jack4Evanss) January 7, 2018

Guessing one of the guys seen Khloe’s tweet and told Malika? #CBB — shane (@BBShxne) January 7, 2018

Ahh thanks guys, apparently John Barnes told Malika about the tweet #cbb — AISLEYNE (@Aisleyne1) January 7, 2018

So for anyone who was completely baffled by this recently, you can now rest safe in the knowledge that Big Brother aren't leaking info to the house and tricking us all. In fact, in one scene you could hear John was telling Malika about tweets before the cameras cut away!

So John Barnes is the real leak! Case closed.

