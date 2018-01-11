Ginuwine Revealed His Real Name On CBB & People Are Screaming

Well that's very different from Ginuwine!

As an R&B legend, Ginuwine has cemented himself in the music hall of fame with tracks like 'Pony' and 'Hell Yeah', but we've never thought to actually question what his real name is.

Thankfully for us, Ginuwine is currently strutting his stuff on Celebrity Big Brother and aside from his potential romance with fellow housemate Ashley James, the American singer's real name has become a hot topic.

So let's not leave you waiting any longer and inform you that Ginuwine's real name is Elgin Lumpkin. Yep, that's not the name of a character from a Roald Dahl book but in fact the name of one of P Diddy's music BFFs. He even named one of his sons Elgin Lumpkin Jr!



Pic: Channel 5

When Ginuwine aka Elgin revealed his actual identity to his housemates he had to repeat it a few times so they actually picked up exactly what the unusual name was.

Amanda was a big fan saying, "That's a lovely name", whilst love interest Ashley quizzed where the name originated from, with Ginuwine replying, "North Carolina, Detroit and DC of course."

But where did the Ginuwine stage name come from? Well he answered that question too, explaining, "It's just who I am as a person."



(Pic: Channel 5)

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Elgin's big reveal and there was a lot of love for Giunwine's genuine alias...

I had wondered why everyone had to call Ginuwine by his stage name, but now I know his name is Elgin Lumpkin I fully understand #CBBUK #CBBGinuwine #BBUK — Cbbme (@Cbbme18) January 11, 2018

Wait - #Ginuwine’s real name is Elgin Lumpkin?! .....Keeping that in the brain vault for pub trivia.....#CBBUK — Tzena (@TzenaNicole) January 10, 2018

Every time I get sad now, I'm going to remember that Ginuwine's real name is Elgin Lumpkin, and the world will seem a most justified place.#CBB — Effi Mai (@EffiMai) January 10, 2018

Wondered why that Ginuwine guy is going by Ginuwine but I just found out his real name is Elgin Baylor Lumpkin — Liam (@SnoopyOnaLude) January 9, 2018

Just discovered that Ginuwine’s real name is Elgin Baylor Lumpkin and now nothing will ever be the same. — Gareth Dimelow (@gdimelow) January 8, 2018

