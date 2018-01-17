CBB Viewers Left Stunned After Dapper Laughs’ Homophobic Comment

17 January 2018, 11:57

Dapper Laughs Comments

The comedian was also nominated for eviction by his fellow housemates.

Before he entered the Celebrity Big Brother house, Daniel O'Reilly aka Dapper Laughs was known for his blunt style of ladish comedy, but his latest comments in the CBB house have left viewers stunned.

As the housemates played a fun game of Mr & Mrs, Ashley and Jess teamed up and answered some questions. Followig some funny questions like 'Who is more likely to have the smelliest breath', Daniel switched the tone.

> No One Knows What These Secret Areas In The CBB House Are For

Quizzing the ladies, Daniel asked, "If I was single and you were single, which one of you would be more likely to succumb to my advances?", to which Jess and Ashley both pointed at each other, seemingly rejecting his hypothetical advances.

Celebrity Big Brother - Ashley & Jess
(Pic: Channel 5)

Daniel's response caused outrage online as he then replied saying, "What is your problem? F***ing lesbians."

Viewers stormed Twitter with their distaste for Daniel's homophobic language and expressed a strong desire to see him evicted on Friday...

Big Brother haven't yet released a statement about Daniel's language and it remains to be seen whether he will receive a warning for his homophobic comment.

Later in the episode, Daniel was put up for eviction by his fellow housemates alongside Ann, John, Rachel and Andrew.

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Celebrity Big Brother News!

Whilst you're here, check out the controversial moment Shane tried to pull Andrews pants down...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    I Know You artwork
    I Know You
    Craig David feat. Bastille
    itunes
  4. 4
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  5. 5
    Tip Toe artwork
    Tip Toe
    Jason Derulo feat. French Montana
    itunes
  6. 6
    Filthy artwork
    Filthy
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  7. 7
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  8. 8
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  9. 9
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  10. 10
    Finesse (Remix) artwork
    Finesse (Remix)
    Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B
    itunes
  11. 11
    Let You Down artwork
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  12. 12
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  13. 13
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  14. 14
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  15. 15
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  16. 16
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  17. 17
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  19. 19
    Rewrite the Stars artwork
    Rewrite the Stars
    Zac Efron & Zendaya
    itunes
  20. 20
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  21. 21
    Dimelo artwork
    Dimelo
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  22. 22
    Too Good at Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  23. 23
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  24. 24
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  25. 25
    Never Enough artwork
    Never Enough
    Loren Allred
    itunes
  26. 26
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  27. 27
    Blinded By Your Grace Part 2 feat. MNEK artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace Part 2 feat. MNEK
    Stormzy
    itunes
  28. 28
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    Wolves artwork
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  30. 30
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia) artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  31. 31
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  32. 32
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  33. 33
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage) artwork
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  34. 34
    Man's Not Hot artwork
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  35. 35
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  36. 36
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  37. 37
    Perfect Duet (with Beyonce) artwork
    Perfect Duet (with Beyonce)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  38. 38
    Young Dumb & Broke artwork
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  39. 39
    No Words (feat. Mostack) artwork
    No Words (feat. Mostack)
    Dave
    itunes
  40. 40
    My My My! artwork
    My My My!
    Troye Sivan
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site