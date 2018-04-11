Tristan Thompson Allegedly Caught Cheating On Pregnant Khloe Kardashian With Multiple Women

11 April 2018, 10:19

We’re heartbroken for Khloe right now.

There are rumours that Khloe Kardashian might be in labour right now, which makes the revelations that Tristan Thompson cheated on her with multiple women throughout her pregnancy even more heartbreaking.

Kylie Jenner DID Do A Paternity Test To Check If Tyga Was Stormi Webster’s Dad

Footage has emerged of Tristan with two women in a club in Washington back in October – when Khloe would have been three months pregnant already – where he is seen kissing and being groped by both of the women. 

As well as this video, another has emerged from just LAST SATURDAY of what appears to be Tristan kissing a third mystery woman while concealed by the oversized hood of his hoody.

Tristan was then photographed going into a hotel with a woman – pictures which are no doubt going to hurt Khloe, who has been over the moon to welcome her long-awaited first child with Tristan.

Khloe’s one-time frenemy, Amber Rose, came out to support the star, writing on Instagram, “I know we’ve had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis SMH no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time. God bless you and your baby.”

Tristan's ex also came out to support Khloe on her story, admirably refusing to take pleasure in her misfortune:

 

A message from #TristanThompson’s ex #JordanCraig

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) onApr 10, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

We hope you’re OK, KoKo – nobody deserves to be treated like this! 

Download Our New App To Keep Up With All The Latest Kardashian News!

