Congratulations! Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black Are Expecting A Baby Together!

14 February 2018, 14:32

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Pregnancy Scan

The couple made the announcement on Valentine’s Day.

Congratulations are in order for Tom Daley and his husband, Dustin Lance Black, who have announced that they are expecting their first baby together! 

The couple made the announcement on Valentine's Day and shared the happy news and scan picture with their followers.

 

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) onFeb 14, 2018 at 5:44am PST

Tom, 23, and 43-year-old Dustin got married last year after getting engaged in in 2015 and are ready to expand their family, telling fans, "A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours."

Tom told OUT magazine in 2016 that it was pretty much love at first sight, explaining, "Quite honestly, we talked about marriage within the first two weeks after seeing each other the first time in LA."

Lance also added, "We were so busy making all these plans - we both wanted to have children; we both wanted to build a home of our own someday. I draw, so I was sketching little plans for houses on cliffs overlooking oceans, while Tom watched over my shoulder - it was a very grown-up version of playing house.

"Marriage is the foundation to all of these other big plans we have. So we knew we were going to get engaged—it was just a matter of when, and who does it."

Congratulations guys, we can't wait to see baby Daley-Black! 

