Full Time! Which Superstar Fan Supports Your Fave Footie Team?

5 February 2018, 10:10

Famous Football Fans

From Hugh Jackman to Liam Payne, find out if your club has any major celeb followers! Don't act like you don't want Obama to support your team.

It's the biggest sport on the planet... So, rightfully so, it should have the biggest fans on the planet too.

Whether it's Zac Efron cheering from the stands, or Katy Perry wearing something very special for her then-husband, Russell Brand, you can bet that these guys have yelled at a linesman or two.

ARSENAL

Even if the team's had it's ups-and-downs, it's following DEFINITELY hasn't. We mean, when you've got Jay Z and Chris Martin caught chilling above your team's emblem, you're onto a winner. But when you find out Idris Elba is a die-hard Gooner too, you realise it couldn't get any better.

However when it comes to good luck charms, it seems Rihanna is THE lady who keeps the Gunners afloat. Each time the 'Work' star has watched midfielder maestro Mesut Ozil, he's walked away with all three points!

mesut ozil with rihanna

PIC: Mest Ozil/Twitter

Oh. Zac Efron loves the Gunners too? Well, that's how it gets better.

zac efron arsenal

CHELSEA

We're starting to think what superstar doesn't support the Blue Lions? The likes of Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding and Mark Ronson have all been spotted at matches. It seems like you can't even get Will Ferrell out of his Chelsea shirt. And as for Cara Delevingne, well... Yes. That actually is her with David Luiz.

 

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) onJan 17, 2014 at 1:01am PST

EVERTON

We kinda think the Liverpudlian football team kinda own all bragging rights here. Not only do they have Sylvester Stallone as an avid supporter, having 30,000 supporters chant his name on the pitch - HE'S ACTUAL ROCKY, PEOPLE - but a certain Justin Bieber has also been seen in a Toffees jersey. No biggie or anything.

Justin Bieber in Everton FC Kit

LIVERPOOL

Clearly Liverpool are the team to support. Not only do Gary Barlow and Daniel Craig both avidly follow the Reds, but if Mike Myers, Samuel L. Jackson, Lana Del Rey and Callum Hood are willing to fly from halfway across the planet to see LFC, then we're game! And as if that team's supporters couldn't get any cooler, Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown did this...

 

MANCHESTER UNITED

If you support The Red Devils, who knows who you could be screaming next to at Old Trafford. After all, with the likes of Drake and Miley Cyrus having been caught wearing kits, you're in good company.

The biggest fan award however has to go to THE man, Stormzy. In fact, the grime star was involved in the unveiling of the world's most expensive footballer, Paul Pogba in an ad for Adidas.

Stormzy Man United

PIC: Adidas/YouTube

But they seem like the sort of guys to not know you play football with your feet, compared to Usain Bolt, Olly Murs and Justin Timberlake, who can often be caught cheering on Wayne Rooney and co!

 

NEWCASTLE UNITED

As if you even needed to read this segment to realise which major stars supported this team... MEGA Geordies Cheryl, Ant and Dec are MEGA fans. (Cheryl even said she'd be willing to buy the club and sign Ashley Cole. Although, if she did that now, we can imagine she'd give him the position of bog-cleaner!)

Cheryl Cole given a football short by fans

SOUTHAMPTON

We all reckon Craig David is a bit of a saint for his massive, massive tunes... So are you really shocked that he'd be a, well, a Saint, himself?

 

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

We're not gonna lie - we're all Spurs fans now. 'Cos if Tottenham Hotspur is good enough for Adele, then it's DEFINITELY good enough for us. Other fans include Jessie J and Michael McIntyre. Why wouldn't you want to support them?!

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Liam Payne is one of West Brom's biggest fans... Even if Louis Tomlinson was a Doncaster Rovers player. (We won't tell Louis if you don't, okay?)

WEST HAM

If the most powerful person on the planet supports this team, then that's fine by us - no, we're not talking about Barack Obama*; we're talking about Katy Perry! (Although, we think this might have just been a selfish present from her then-husband, Russell Brand... Not that we're complaining!)

*Oh, Obama is also a supporter, so... West Ham kinda just wins, don't they?

Katy Perry wears West Ham outfit

Whilst you're here...you HAVE to see Rihanna killing on stage at the GRAMMYs!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  2. 2
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  3. 3
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  4. 4
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  5. 5
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  6. 6
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  7. 7
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  8. 8
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  10. 10
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  11. 11
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  12. 12
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  13. 13
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  14. 14
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  15. 15
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed") artwork
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed")
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  16. 16
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  17. 17
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  18. 18
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  19. 19
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  20. 20
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello / Young Thug / Fifth...
    itunes
  21. 21
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Game Changer artwork
    Game Changer
    MIST
    itunes
  23. 23
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  24. 24
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  25. 25
    Let You Down artwork
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  26. 26
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  27. 27
    Filthy artwork
    Filthy
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  28. 28
    My Lover artwork
    My Lover
    Not3s
    itunes
  29. 29
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  30. 30
    Dimelo artwork
    Dimelo
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  31. 31
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  32. 32
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  33. 33
    Wolves artwork
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  34. 34
    Pray For Me artwork
    Pray For Me
    The Weeknd Feat. Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  35. 35
    Him & I artwork
    Him & I
    G-Eazy feat. Halsey
    itunes
  36. 36
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK) artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  37. 37
    Til I'm Done artwork
    Til I'm Done
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  38. 38
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  39. 39
    Rewrite the Stars artwork
    Rewrite the Stars
    Zac Efron & Zendaya
    itunes
  40. 40
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site