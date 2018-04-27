The #CapitalSTB Is Back & We're Bringing You This Summer's Hottest Artists... Live!

27 April 2018, 08:05

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018 Is Back

Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone is about to turn the heat up on the Summer!

We've been teasing you recently as we get hyped for what promises to be a seriously amazing summer – and when it comes to kicking things off in style – well, nobody does it better than Capital. So, it’s about time we told you about the one and only #CapitalSTB!

2017 saw some amazing artists take to the stage and this year is no different with the summer's hottest artists all taking to the Wembley Stadium stage ready to make 2018 a year to remember.

> Tap, Play, Repeat. The Most Watched Performances From Capital's Summertime Ball 2017

Saturday 9th June 2018 is the date and Wembley Stadium is the venue, but to find out exactly which hot artists we've got on the line up, there's only one thing to do - keep it Capital!

We'll be revealing all from 7.30am on Monday, so make sure you're listening to Capital Breakfast to hear just who's gonna be gracing the #CapitalSTB stage this year!

This year, the names we’re announcing have over 84 million Instagram followers – and between them have featured on over 80 Official Vodafone Big Top 40 top 10 singles…

VIP Pre-Sale: Register Now Banner

Sign up and become a Capital VIP above to make sure you're one of the first people in the world to get your hands on pre sale tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone. Plus, if you're a Vodafone customer, keep your eyes peeled as you'll be able to join this exclusive pre sale too!

Join the #CapitalSTB conversation @CapitalOfficial or at CapitalFM.com.

> Get ALL The Latest #CapitalSTB News First By Downloading Our Free App!

