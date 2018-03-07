Stormi Webster's Baby Album - All The Photos Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scotts Baby Girl

On Air Now
7 March 2018
She's the secret Kardashian baby nobody knew about until she was born - check out how cute Stormi is!
The rumours were rife that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with Travis Scott's baby for months but we only got confirmation after Stormi Webster was born... and of course it was all about those super cute first baby pictures after that!
Here's all of Stormi Webster's must-see photos:
After laying low for months and avoiding the paparazzi, Kylie proudly showed off her growing tummy in a video dedicated to her baby daughter.
After the radio silence, fans were treated to all this at once - Kylie even showed her ultrasound photos from her scan.
The reality star had a pyjama party to celebrate Stormi's impending arrival alongside her pregnant pals and sister Khloe Kardashian who is also expecting her first child.
Look how cute that lil' hand is holding onto mama though. How has she already got a better mani than us at just a week old... how?!
Fans were obsessed with how amazing Kylie looked - and we finally got to see a bit of her little face!
Well, did you expect anything less from the child of the queen of social media?!
We can't wait to watch Stormi grow up!