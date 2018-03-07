Stormi Webster's Baby Album - All The Photos Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scotts Baby Girl

7 March 2018, 14:36

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

She's the secret Kardashian baby nobody knew about until she was born - check out how cute Stormi is!

The rumours were rife that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with Travis Scott's baby for months but we only got confirmation after Stormi Webster was born... and of course it was all about those super cute first baby pictures after that! 

These Are The Hidden Meanings Behind ALL The Kardashian/Jenner Kids' Names

Here's all of Stormi Webster's must-see photos: 

Kylie Jenner revealed her bump in a video celebrating Stormi's birth 

After laying low for months and avoiding the paparazzi, Kylie proudly showed off her growing tummy in a video dedicated to her baby daughter. 

She also revealed the sonogram - you could already tell how cute Stormi was going to be! 

After the radio silence, fans were treated to all this at once - Kylie even showed her ultrasound photos from her scan. 

 

Kylie's baby shower was pink and floral 

The reality star had a pyjama party to celebrate Stormi's impending arrival alongside her pregnant pals and sister Khloe Kardashian who is also expecting her first child. 

We finally got the first photo of Stormi... even though all you could really see was her tiny hand 

Look how cute that lil' hand is holding onto mama though. How has she already got a better mani than us at just a week old... how?!

We got the first photo of Kylie and her bubba together when the little one was a month old - happy month-iversary, Stormi! 

Fans were obsessed with how amazing Kylie looked - and we finally got to see a bit of her little face! 

Her first Snapchat story was SUPER cute

Well, did you expect anything less from the child of the queen of social media?! 

We can't wait to watch Stormi grow up! 

