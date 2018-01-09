"New Year, New Bae" Stephanie Davis Gushes About The Mystery New Man In Her Life That “Gives Me Butterflies”

9 January 2018, 16:12

Stephanie Davis new boyfriend pic

Jeremy, who?

Stephanie Davies has never been one to do the whole private relationship thing after her relationship with Jeremy McConnell crashed and burned before our very eyes.

> Jeremy McConnell Takes "New Year, New Me" To New Levels With His Weird AF Name Change 

However, it seems like the aspiring actress has well and truly moved on and wants the whole world to know about it. 

Being not so subtle about her new man apparently called Jake, the mum-of-one posted a tribute to her new “boy” on Monday which said: “&& so there’s this boy, And the way he laughs makes me smile, And the way he talks gives me butterflies, And everything about him, makes me happy.”

 

A post shared by (@stephaniedavis88) onJan 8, 2018 at 12:38pm PST

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest News On Your Fav Celebs, Go On!

As well as posting mushy memes, Steph also changed her display picture to a black and white pic of her new bae looking relaxed as he grabs on to her feet.

Nice.

Stephanie Davis new boyfriend

Meanwhile, her ex, Jeremy, has been keeping a significantly low(er) profile since getting out of prison while taking the “new year, new me” thing to new heights by getting his name officially changed to Lord Jeremy. And no, we won’t be calling him Lord, soz.

While you're here, you might want to check this video of Steph showing off her hidden talent. Go on, you know you want to...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Drake Milly Bobby Brown

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  3. 3
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello Feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  4. 4
    I Know You artwork
    I Know You
    Craig David feat. Bastille
    itunes
  5. 5
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  6. 6
    Perfect Duet (with Beyonce) artwork
    Perfect Duet (with Beyonce)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  8. 8
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  9. 9
    I Miss You artwork
    I Miss You
    Clean Bandit feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dimelo artwork
    Dimelo
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  11. 11
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  12. 12
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  13. 13
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle and The Cast of the Greatest...
  14. 14
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  15. 15
    Too Good at Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  16. 16
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  17. 17
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  18. 18
    What About Us
    P!nk
    itunes
  19. 19
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman Ensemble, Keala Settle, Hugh Jackman
    itunes
  20. 20
    Filthy
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  21. 21
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  22. 22
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  23. 23
    Rewrite the Stars
    Zac Efron & Zendaya
    itunes
  24. 24
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  25. 25
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  26. 26
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  27. 27
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1
    Stormzy
    itunes
  28. 28
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  30. 30
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  31. 31
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  32. 32
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  33. 33
    Never Enough
    Loren Allred
    itunes
  34. 34
    How Long artwork
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  35. 35
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  36. 36
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  37. 37
    Young, Dumb & Broke artwork
    Young, Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  38. 38
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  39. 39
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  40. 40
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    Pink
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site