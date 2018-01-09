"New Year, New Bae" Stephanie Davis Gushes About The Mystery New Man In Her Life That “Gives Me Butterflies”
9 January 2018, 16:12
Jeremy, who?
Stephanie Davies has never been one to do the whole private relationship thing after her relationship with Jeremy McConnell crashed and burned before our very eyes.
However, it seems like the aspiring actress has well and truly moved on and wants the whole world to know about it.
Being not so subtle about her new man apparently called Jake, the mum-of-one posted a tribute to her new “boy” on Monday which said: “&& so there’s this boy, And the way he laughs makes me smile, And the way he talks gives me butterflies, And everything about him, makes me happy.”
As well as posting mushy memes, Steph also changed her display picture to a black and white pic of her new bae looking relaxed as he grabs on to her feet.
Nice.
Meanwhile, her ex, Jeremy, has been keeping a significantly low(er) profile since getting out of prison while taking the “new year, new me” thing to new heights by getting his name officially changed to Lord Jeremy. And no, we won’t be calling him Lord, soz.
