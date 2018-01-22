Fans Think Steph Davis Might Be Engaged After Her Cryptic Post On Insta

But she just broke up with her new man last week?

We can barely keep up with Steph Davis’ relationship right now – after the world’s shortest relationship apparently broke up last week, fans now think the actress might be engaged after her cryptic post on Instagram.

Steph posted a quote reading “I am so happy” accompanied by the caption, “Yes i am! Just got the best surprise I’ve ever had. I really am a lucky girl and so thankful to have such a BEAUTIFUL person inside and out in my life. When you know, you just know. Feel so special smiling from ear to ear!”

Fans were quick to assume that someone might have popped the question to Steph – potentially her most recent ex, Jacob Gill – and flooded the comments with speculation.

Steph then changed her caption to add, “no guys I’m not engaged ha just a beautiful gesture from my one”.

We’ll just have to keep an eye on what that little surprise might be – we’re itching to know!