Run The 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon For Global's Make Some Noise!

19 April 2018, 16:24

Make Some Noise Marathon

Fancy a challenge?

If you're anything like us, you watch every single London Marathon on TV while thinking "I could totally do that!"... well how about giving it a go for real?

Fancy running the Virgin Money London Marathon for Capital's charity, Global’s Make Some Noise? We’re looking for runners to join our team to take on the 26.2 mile challenge next year.

As part of the team, you’ll receive:

  • Support every step of the way – from the moment you register, right up until the race. You’ll be put in contact with a dedicated member of staff who will be on hand to advise you.
  • Fundraising materials including t-shirts, collection buckets and tins to help you with your activities.
  • A Global’s Make Some Noise running vest to wear with pride on the big day.
  • Support from the Make Some Noise cheering team at the race – making lots of noise to spur you on, of course!
  • A post-race reception at Global HQ here in Leicester Square, just steps away from the finish line. We’ll provide you with a massage to help your aching limbs, refreshments for you and your supporters, and even give you a peek behind the scenes with a studio tour.

With your help, we can give a voice to brilliant small projects across the UK, and support their vital work helping disadvantaged youngsters and their families.

To be part of our team, we’ll ask you to pay a non-refundable registration fee of £100 and commit to raising a minimum of £2,000 in sponsorship for our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Register your interest by filling in the form below, and we’ll be in touch.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dua Lipa Has A New Fourth Rule

Dua Lipa’s Revealed Another New Rule As She Denies She Hates Men
Little Mix Lyrics

Little Mix Hit Out At Haters As They Tease New Lyrics From The Studio
Liam Payne One Direction reunion

WATCH: "Five Concerts In One" Liam Payne's One Direction Reunion Plans Sound Incredible
Brooklyn Beckham Spotted WIth Third Model Asset

Brooklyn Beckham Hangs Out With Third Model Days After Split

cheryl and liam

Liam Payne Speaks About Birth Of Baby Bear For First Time

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Film Throwback Quiz Asset

Tick Off Every Throwback Film You've Seen, And We'll Accurately Tell You Your Age
Montana Brown and Joey Essex

They're Dating WHO?! 2018's Hottest Celebrity Relationship Rumours!
POTW 16th April Asset

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music