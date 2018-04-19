Run The 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon For Global's Make Some Noise!

Fancy a challenge?

If you're anything like us, you watch every single London Marathon on TV while thinking "I could totally do that!"... well how about giving it a go for real?

Fancy running the Virgin Money London Marathon for Capital's charity, Global’s Make Some Noise? We’re looking for runners to join our team to take on the 26.2 mile challenge next year.

As part of the team, you’ll receive:

Support every step of the way – from the moment you register, right up until the race. You’ll be put in contact with a dedicated member of staff who will be on hand to advise you.

Fundraising materials including t-shirts, collection buckets and tins to help you with your activities.

A Global’s Make Some Noise running vest to wear with pride on the big day.

Support from the Make Some Noise cheering team at the race – making lots of noise to spur you on, of course!

A post-race reception at Global HQ here in Leicester Square, just steps away from the finish line. We’ll provide you with a massage to help your aching limbs, refreshments for you and your supporters, and even give you a peek behind the scenes with a studio tour.

With your help, we can give a voice to brilliant small projects across the UK, and support their vital work helping disadvantaged youngsters and their families.

To be part of our team, we’ll ask you to pay a non-refundable registration fee of £100 and commit to raising a minimum of £2,000 in sponsorship for our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Register your interest by filling in the form below, and we’ll be in touch.