You've Been Missing Out On Hundreds Of Hidden Netlfix Shows - Here's How To Unlock Them

Now you can beat the algorithim and see all the shows & films Netflix doesn't normally let you!

When you hit up Netflix for a binge-watching session, we're pretty sure you'll be fed the same old shows on the main page that you always are. Well that's what happens to us and sometimes it gets hella annoying tbh.

Whether that's 'Stranger Things' or 'Riverdale', the Netflix algorithim generally pushes you the same old shows based on ones that you've previously watched - but what if we told you there were hundreds of shows that you're missing out on!?

> 20 Films And Shows On Netflix For When You Wanna Netlfix And Chill

It's true. We all know that Netflix has what feels like millions of progammes and films to choose from, but sometimes they can be pretty hard to access...until now!



(GIF: Giphy)

According to The New York Post, these secret Netflix codes can unlock content from basically any category you could imagine. From Tearjerkers to Stage Musicals, this really is the ultimate list of all the hidden Netflix codes you've ever needed.

All you have to do to access them is type "http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/" into your browser and then add one of the numerical codes from the list below and you'll be taken directly to that category.

Of course, that doesn't quite work if you use the Netflix app, so is only really useful for people who use the service in a web browser, but hey, you can't have it all right!?



(GIF: Giphy)

So check out all the categories below and prepare to fill your Netflix list with some hidden gems you had no idea even existed until now...

Action & Adventure (1365)

Asian Action Movies (77232)

Classic Action & Adventure (46576)

Action Comedies (43040)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Adventures (7442)

Comic Book and Superhero Movies (10118)

Westerns (7700)

Spy Action & Adventure (10702)

Crime Action & Adventure (9584)

Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)

Martial Arts Movies (8985)

Military Action & Adventure (2125)

Anime (7424)

Adult Animation (11881)

Anime Action (2653)

Anime Comedies (9302)

Anime Dramas (452)

Anime Features (3063)

Anime Sci-Fi (2729)

Anime Horror (10695)

Anime Fantasy (11146)

Anime Series (6721)

Children & Family Movies (783)

Movies for ages 0 to 2 (6796)

Movies for ages 2 to 4 (6218)

Movies for ages 5 to 7 (5455)

Movies for ages 8 to 10 (561)

Movies for ages 11 to 12 (6962)

Education for Kids (10659)

Disney (67673)

Movies based on children’s books (10056)

Family Features (51056)

TV Cartoons (11177)

Kids’ TV (27346)

Kids Music (52843)

Animal Tales (5507)

Classic Movies (31574)

Classic Comedies (31694)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Film Noir (7687)

Classic War Movies (48744)

Epics (52858)

Classic Foreign Movies (32473)

Silent Movies (53310)

Classic Westerns (47465)

Comedies (6548)

Dark Comedies (869)

Foreign Comedies (4426)

Late Night Comedies (1402)

Mockumentaries (26)

Political Comedies (2700)

Screwball Comedies (9702)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Stand-up Comedy (11559)

Teen Comedies (3519)

Satires (4922)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Slapstick Comedies (10256)

Cult Movies (7627)

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Campy Movies (1252)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Cult Comedies (9434)

Documentaries (6839)

Biographical Documentaries (3652)

Crime Documentaries (9875)

Foreign Documentaries (5161)

Historical Documentaries (5349)

Military Documentaries (4006)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Music & Concert Documentaries (90361)

Travel & Adventure Documentaries (1159)

Political Documentaries (7018)

Religious Documentaries (10005)

Science & Nature Documentaries (2595)

Social & Cultural Documentaries (3675)

Dramas (5763)

Biographical Dramas (3179)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Courtroom Dramas (528582748)

Crime Dramas (6889)

Dramas based on Books (4961)

Dramas based on real life (3653)

Tearjerkers (6384)

Foreign Dramas (2150)

Sports Dramas (7243)

LGBTQ Dramas (500)

Independent Dramas (384)

Teen Dramas (9299)

Military Dramas (11)

Period Pieces (12123)

Political Dramas (6616)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Showbiz Dramas (5012)

Social Issue Dramas (3947)

Faith & Spirituality (26835)

Faith & Spirituality Movies (52804)

Spiritual Documentaries (2760)

Kids Faith & Spirituality (751423)

Foreign Movies (7462)

Art House Movies (29764)

Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)

Classic Foreign Movies (32473)

Foreign Comedies (4426)

Foreign Documentaries (5161)

Foreign Dramas (2150)

Foreign LGBTQ Movies (8243)

Foreign Horror Movies (8654)

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)

Foreign Thrillers (10306)

Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)

African Movies (3761)

Australian Movies (5230)

Belgian Movies (262)

Korean Movies (5685)

Latin American Movies (1613)

Middle Eastern Movies (5875)

New Zealand Movies (63782)

Russian (11567)

Scandinavian Movies (9292)

Southeast Asian Movies (9196)

Spanish Movies (58741)

Greek Movies (61115)

German Movies (58886)

French Movies (58807)

Eastern European Movies (5254)

Dutch Movies (10606)

Irish Movies (58750)

Japanese Movies (10398)

Italian Movies (8221)

Indian Movies (10463)

Chinese Movies (3960)

British Movies (10757)

LGBTQ Movies (5977)

LGBTQ Comedies (7120)

LGBTQ Dramas (500)

Romantic LGBTQ Movies (3329)

Foreign LGBTQ Movies (8243)

LGBTQ Documentaries (4720)

LGBTQ TV Shows (65263)

Horror Movies (8711)

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Creature Features (6895)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Deep Sea Horror Movies (45028)

Foreign Horror Movies (8654)

Horror Comedy (89585)

Monster Movies (947)

Slasher and Serial Killer Movies (8646)

Supernatural Horror Movies (42023)

Teen Screams (52147)

Vampire Horror Movies (75804)

Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)

Zombie Horror Movies (75405)

Satanic Stories (6998)

Independent Movies (7077)

Experimental Movies (11079)

Independent Action & Adventure (11804)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Independent Comedies (4195)

Independent Dramas (384)

Music (1701)

Kids Music (52843)

Country & Western/Folk (1105)

Jazz & Easy Listening (10271)

Latin Music (10741)

Urban & Dance Concerts (9472)

World Music Concerts (2856)

Rock & Pop Concerts (3278)

Musicals (13335)

Classic Musicals (32392)

Disney Musicals (59433)

Showbiz Musicals (13573)

Stage Musicals (55774)

Romantic Movies (8883)

Romantic Favorites (502675)

Quirky Romance (36103)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Steamy Romantic Movies (35800)

Classic Romantic Movies (31273)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1568)

Alien Sci-Fi (3327)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Fantasy Movies (9744)

Sci-Fi Adventure (6926)

Sci-Fi Dramas (3916)

Sci-Fi Horror Movies (1694)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)

Sports Movies (4370)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Sports Dramas (7243)

Baseball Movies (12339)

Football Movies (12803)

Boxing Movies (12443)

Soccer Movies (12549)

Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling (6695)

Basketball Movies (12762)

Sports & Fitness (9327)

Thrillers (8933)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Crime Thrillers (10499)

Foreign Thrillers (10306)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Gangster Movies (31851)

Psychological Thrillers (5505)

Political Thrillers (10504)

Mysteries (9994)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Spy Thrillers (9147)

Steamy Thrillers (972)

Supernatural Thrillers (11140)

TV Shows (83)

British TV Shows (52117)

Classic TV Shows (46553)

Crime TV Shows (26146)

Cult TV Shows (74652)

Food & Travel TV (72436)

Kids’ TV (27346)

Korean TV Shows (67879)

Miniseries (4814)

Military TV Shows (25804)

Science & Nature TV (52780)

TV Action & Adventure (10673)

TV Comedies (10375)

TV Documentaries (10105)

TV Dramas (11714)

TV Horror (83059)

TV Mysteries (4366)

TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1372)

Reality TV (9833)

Teen TV Shows (60951)

> Love Netflix? Download Our App For All The Latest News & Gossip About Your Fave Shows!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Justin Bieber live streamed his Netflix and chill evening...