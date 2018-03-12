You've Been Missing Out On Hundreds Of Hidden Netlfix Shows - Here's How To Unlock Them

12 March 2018, 10:40

Netflix Hidden Codes

Now you can beat the algorithim and see all the shows & films Netflix doesn't normally let you!

When you hit up Netflix for a binge-watching session, we're pretty sure you'll be fed the same old shows on the main page that you always are. Well that's what happens to us and sometimes it gets hella annoying tbh.

Whether that's 'Stranger Things' or 'Riverdale', the Netflix algorithim generally pushes you the same old shows based on ones that you've previously watched - but what if we told you there were hundreds of shows that you're missing out on!?

> 20 Films And Shows On Netflix For When You Wanna Netlfix And Chill

It's true. We all know that Netflix has what feels like millions of progammes and films to choose from, but sometimes they can be pretty hard to access...until now!


(GIF: Giphy)

According to The New York Post, these secret Netflix codes can unlock content from basically any category you could imagine. From Tearjerkers to Stage Musicals, this really is the ultimate list of all the hidden Netflix codes you've ever needed.

All you have to do to access them is type "http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/" into your browser and then add one of the numerical codes from the list below and you'll be taken directly to that category.

Of course, that doesn't quite work if you use the Netflix app, so is only really useful for people who use the service in a web browser, but hey, you can't have it all right!?


(GIF: Giphy)

So check out all the categories below and prepare to fill your Netflix list with some hidden gems you had no idea even existed until now...

Action & Adventure (1365)

Asian Action Movies (77232)

Classic Action & Adventure (46576)

Action Comedies (43040)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Adventures (7442)

Comic Book and Superhero Movies (10118)

Westerns (7700)

Spy Action & Adventure (10702)

Crime Action & Adventure (9584)

Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)

Martial Arts Movies (8985)

Military Action & Adventure (2125)

Anime (7424)

Adult Animation (11881)

Anime Action (2653)

Anime Comedies (9302)

Anime Dramas (452)

Anime Features (3063)

Anime Sci-Fi (2729)

Anime Horror (10695)

Anime Fantasy (11146)

Anime Series (6721)

Children & Family Movies (783)

Movies for ages 0 to 2 (6796)

Movies for ages 2 to 4 (6218)

Movies for ages 5 to 7 (5455)

Movies for ages 8 to 10 (561)

Movies for ages 11 to 12 (6962)

Education for Kids (10659)

Disney (67673)

Movies based on children’s books (10056)

Family Features (51056)

TV Cartoons (11177)

Kids’ TV (27346)

Kids Music (52843)

Animal Tales (5507)

Classic Movies (31574)

Classic Comedies (31694)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Film Noir (7687)

Classic War Movies (48744)

Epics (52858)

Classic Foreign Movies (32473)

Silent Movies (53310)

Classic Westerns (47465)

Comedies (6548)

Dark Comedies (869)

Foreign Comedies (4426)

Late Night Comedies (1402)

Mockumentaries (26)

Political Comedies (2700)

Screwball Comedies (9702)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Stand-up Comedy (11559)

Teen Comedies (3519)

Satires (4922)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Slapstick Comedies (10256)

Cult Movies (7627)

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Campy Movies (1252)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Cult Comedies (9434)

Documentaries (6839)

Biographical Documentaries (3652)

Crime Documentaries (9875)

Foreign Documentaries (5161)

Historical Documentaries (5349)

Military Documentaries (4006)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Music & Concert Documentaries (90361)

Travel & Adventure Documentaries (1159)

Political Documentaries (7018)

Religious Documentaries (10005)

Science & Nature Documentaries (2595)

Social & Cultural Documentaries (3675)

Dramas (5763)

Biographical Dramas (3179)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Courtroom Dramas (528582748)

Crime Dramas (6889)

Dramas based on Books (4961)

Dramas based on real life (3653)

Tearjerkers (6384)

Foreign Dramas (2150)

Sports Dramas (7243)

LGBTQ Dramas (500)

Independent Dramas (384)

Teen Dramas (9299)

Military Dramas (11)

Period Pieces (12123)

Political Dramas (6616)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Showbiz Dramas (5012)

Social Issue Dramas (3947)

Faith & Spirituality (26835)

Faith & Spirituality Movies (52804)

Spiritual Documentaries (2760)

Kids Faith & Spirituality (751423)

Foreign Movies (7462)

Art House Movies (29764)

Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)

Classic Foreign Movies (32473)

Foreign Comedies (4426)

Foreign Documentaries (5161)

Foreign Dramas (2150)

Foreign LGBTQ Movies (8243)

Foreign Horror Movies (8654)

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)

Foreign Thrillers (10306)

Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)

African Movies (3761)

Australian Movies (5230)

Belgian Movies (262)

Korean Movies (5685)

Latin American Movies (1613)

Middle Eastern Movies (5875)

New Zealand Movies (63782)

Russian (11567)

Scandinavian Movies (9292)

Southeast Asian Movies (9196)

Spanish Movies (58741)

Greek Movies (61115)

German Movies (58886)

French Movies (58807)

Eastern European Movies (5254)

Dutch Movies (10606)

Irish Movies (58750)

Japanese Movies (10398)

Italian Movies (8221)

Indian Movies (10463)

Chinese Movies (3960)

British Movies (10757)

LGBTQ Movies (5977)

LGBTQ Comedies (7120)

LGBTQ Dramas (500)

Romantic LGBTQ Movies (3329)

Foreign LGBTQ Movies (8243)

LGBTQ Documentaries (4720)

LGBTQ TV Shows (65263)

Horror Movies (8711)

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Creature Features (6895)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Deep Sea Horror Movies (45028)

Foreign Horror Movies (8654)

Horror Comedy (89585)

Monster Movies (947)

Slasher and Serial Killer Movies (8646)

Supernatural Horror Movies (42023)

Teen Screams (52147)

Vampire Horror Movies (75804)

Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)

Zombie Horror Movies (75405)

Satanic Stories (6998)

Independent Movies (7077)

Experimental Movies (11079)

Independent Action & Adventure (11804)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Independent Comedies (4195)

Independent Dramas (384)

Music (1701)

Kids Music (52843)

Country & Western/Folk (1105)

Jazz & Easy Listening (10271)

Latin Music (10741)

Urban & Dance Concerts (9472)

World Music Concerts (2856)

Rock & Pop Concerts (3278)

Musicals (13335)

Classic Musicals (32392)

Disney Musicals (59433)

Showbiz Musicals (13573)

Stage Musicals (55774)

Romantic Movies (8883)

Romantic Favorites (502675)

Quirky Romance (36103)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Steamy Romantic Movies (35800)

Classic Romantic Movies (31273)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1568)

Alien Sci-Fi (3327)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Fantasy Movies (9744)

Sci-Fi Adventure (6926)

Sci-Fi Dramas (3916)

Sci-Fi Horror Movies (1694)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)

Sports Movies (4370)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Sports Dramas (7243)

Baseball Movies (12339)

Football Movies (12803)

Boxing Movies (12443)

Soccer Movies (12549)

Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling (6695)

Basketball Movies (12762)

Sports & Fitness (9327)

Thrillers (8933)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Crime Thrillers (10499)

Foreign Thrillers (10306)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Gangster Movies (31851)

Psychological Thrillers (5505)

Political Thrillers (10504)

Mysteries (9994)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Spy Thrillers (9147)

Steamy Thrillers (972)

Supernatural Thrillers (11140)

TV Shows (83)

British TV Shows (52117)

Classic TV Shows (46553)

Crime TV Shows (26146)

Cult TV Shows (74652)

Food & Travel TV (72436)

Kids’ TV (27346)

Korean TV Shows (67879)

Miniseries (4814)

Military TV Shows (25804)

Science & Nature TV (52780)

TV Action & Adventure (10673)

TV Comedies (10375)

TV Documentaries (10105)

TV Dramas (11714)

TV Horror (83059)

TV Mysteries (4366)

TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1372)

Reality TV (9833)

Teen TV Shows (60951)

> Love Netflix? Download Our App For All The Latest News & Gossip About Your Fave Shows!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Justin Bieber live streamed his Netflix and chill evening...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

POTW asset G eazy Kim Kasrdashian Ed Sheeran

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  2. 2
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala, Paloma Faith
    itunes
  4. 4
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  5. 5
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  6. 6
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed") artwork
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed")
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  7. 7
    FRIENDS artwork
    FRIENDS
    Marshmello & Anne-Marie
    itunes
  8. 8
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) artwork
    Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  10. 10
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  11. 11
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  12. 12
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  13. 13
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  14. 14
    The Middle artwork
    The Middle
    Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
    itunes
  15. 15
    Pray For Me artwork
    Pray For Me
    Weeknd, The And Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  16. 16
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  17. 17
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  18. 18
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  19. 19
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  20. 20
    Breathe artwork
    Breathe
    Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  21. 21
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sanctify artwork
    Sanctify
    Years & Years
    itunes
  23. 23
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  24. 24
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  25. 25
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  26. 26
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  27. 27
    Mine artwork
    Mine
    Bazzi
    itunes
  28. 28
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  29. 29
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  30. 30
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  31. 31
    No Excuses artwork
    No Excuses
    Meghan Trainor
    itunes
  32. 32
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK) artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  33. 33
    Supermarket Flowers artwork
    Supermarket Flowers
    Ed Sheeran
  34. 34
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  35. 35
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  36. 36
    Him & I artwork
    Him & I
    Halsey, G-Eazy
    itunes
  37. 37
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello Feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  38. 38
    Let You Down artwork
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  39. 39
    Stop Me from Falling artwork
    Stop Me from Falling
    Kylie Minogue
    itunes
  40. 40
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site