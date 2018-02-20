Riverdale's Camila Mendes Opens Up About Overcoming Her Struggles With An Eating Disorder

20 February 2018, 10:38

Camila Mendes Riverdale

The star is #DoneWithDieting after struggling with anxiety over food for years.

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes has opened up about why she is #DoneWithDieting, admitting that her struggles with anxiety over her weight have taken over her life for too long. 

She revealed that she has been seeing a naturopath (a doctor that believes in the holistic approach) which made her readdress her unhealthy relationship with food and trying to remain "thinner". 

She posted on Instagram, "When did being thin become more important than being healthy? I recently went to a naturopath for the first time in my life. I told her about my anxiety around food and my obsession with dieting. She phrased a pivotal question in such a way that struck a chord with me: what other things could you be thinking about if you didn't spend all your time thinking about your diet? 

 

It's not the first time Camila has opened up about her struggles with an eating disorder - back in October she spoke out after joining forces with Project HEAL. 

Project HEAL are a non-profit organisation which helps people deal with eating disorders and allows them to afford treatment. 

She also opened up about her personal struggle with an eating disorder: “I can say from experience that eating disorders are serious mental illnesses. Growing up, I watched my big sister suffer from one for many years, and I’ve experienced periods of my life when I’ve suffered symptoms as well”.

 

We're glad Camila's speaking out to help others realise that you don't have to be skinny to be healthy and everyone's body shapes are designed to be different. 

