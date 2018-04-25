WATCH: Raye Calls Out A Restaurant For Racism After They Wouldn't Let Her Friend In

25 April 2018, 10:35

Raye calls out the Ivy

She posted the exchange to her 122k followers on Instagram.

Pop singer Raye has hit out at The Ivy restaurant in Chelsea, accusing them of racism after they refused to let her black friend in while allowing a white friend dressed in similar clothes in without a problem.

Staff Wouldn't Give TOWIE's Frankie Essex Back Her Phone After She Tried To Walk Out Of A Restaurant Without Paying

Raye posted a video clip of the exchange between her and a woman on the door of the upmarket eatery after one of her group was not allowed in for “not being dressed appropriately”.

As well as posting the video to her 122k followers on Instagram, Raye posted the email exchange between one of her party and the restaurant chain where the restaurant denied any racist motives, stating that he was just not dressed properly for the restaurant, despite their website saying there is no dress code for entry.

Raye also took to her Instagram stories to elaborate on the incident, telling her fans why she felt she had to say something.

The restaurant also hit back on Twitter telling followers it takes the accusation seriously and the other member of the party had been let in by accident in sportswear.

