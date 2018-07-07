Post Malone Accidentally Sang 'Football's Coming Back' At Wireless Festival 2018

When you wanna show your support for the England football team, but it just isn't quite right!

When Post Malone took to the Wireless Festival 2018 main stage, it's fair to say that the crowd were loving it, considering how loud the noise was when he first appeared.

After smashing through a hit-filled set including all his biggest tunes like 'Psycho', 'Rockstar' and 'Better Now', Post decided he was gonna show his pride for Harry Kane and the lads and we loved him for it.

Although, despite his best efforts, he was slighlty off the mark...



Pic: Ashley Verse

Of course, as we know, the actual lyrics are 'Football's coming home' and fans couldn't help but take to Twitter to share Post Malone's magic moment..

Whoever briefed Post Malone to tell the Wireless crowd last night "football's coming back!" is an elite troll and should be applauded — Ben Beaumont-Thomas (@ben_bt) July 7, 2018

Highlight of Wireless friday was @PostMalone saying that footballs coming home — kit (@kitgarb) July 7, 2018

Well thank you for sharing the love Posty and fingers crossed, football IS coming home!

