Post Malone Accidentally Sang 'Football's Coming Back' At Wireless Festival 2018

7 July 2018, 11:34

When you wanna show your support for the England football team, but it just isn't quite right!

When Post Malone took to the Wireless Festival 2018 main stage, it's fair to say that the crowd were loving it, considering how loud the noise was when he first appeared.

After smashing through a hit-filled set including all his biggest tunes like 'Psycho', 'Rockstar' and 'Better Now', Post decided he was gonna show his pride for Harry Kane and the lads and we loved him for it.

Although, despite his best efforts, he was slighlty off the mark...

Post Malone at Wireless Festival
Pic: Ashley Verse

Of course, as we know, the actual lyrics are 'Football's coming home' and fans couldn't help but take to Twitter to share Post Malone's magic moment..

Well thank you for sharing the love Posty and fingers crossed, football IS coming home!

