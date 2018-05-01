Who Is HRVY? What Is HRVY's Age? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Personal' Singer And Musical.ly Star!

HRVY is one of the hottest new names in music - and he's set to achieve big things in 2018!

The 19 year old British singer has millions of fans around the world and his infectious pop tunes, like 'Personal' and 'Hasta Luego', have racked up tonnes of views on YouTube.

So here's everything you need to know about the singer and social star...

Who Is HRVY?

HRVY is a singer and TV presenter from Kent, England. HRVY's real name is Harvey Leigh Cantwell.

HRVY started out in his early teens by uploading videos of him performing to Facebook. He was spotted and signed a record deal with Universal Music, thanks to the help of his manager Brain Dreelan (who was the lead singer of East 17).

HRVY released his first single 'Thank You' in late 2013. From 2014, HRVY appeared as a presenter on CBBC's Friday Download (Series 7 to Series 9), alongside the likes of Connor Ball, Austin Mahone, Dionne Bromfield and Tinchy Stryder.

HRVY has two brothers - Ollie Cantwell and Elliot Cantwell.

What Is HRVY's Age?

HRVY is 19 years old. His birthday is 28 January 1999.

What Are HRVY's Songs?

HRVY has dropped a bunch of songs from his EPs Holiday and Talk to Ya.

Holiday was released on 25 July 2017 and included the tracks 'Holiday' featuring Redfoo, 'La La La La (Means I Love You)' featuring Stylo G, and Phobia.

HRVY's next EP Talk to Ya was released on 30 November 2017 and included the tracks 'Talk to Ya', 'I Won't Let You Down' and 'Personal' - arguably HRVY's biggest hit to-date.

HRVY released 'Hasta Luego', featuring 15 year old American-Cuban singer Malu Trevejo, in April 2018.

What Is HRVY's YouTube channel?

HRVY has two YouTube channels - his personal channel and his Vevo channel.

On HRVY's personal channel (OfficialCantwell), he posts covers and vlogs. He joined YouTube on 8 February 2013 and now has close to half a million subscribers.

On HRVY's Vevo channel (HRVYVEVO), there are all of his official music videos. This channel has over a million subscribers!

Who Is The Girl In HRVY's Personal Music Video?

The official music video for HRVY's single 'Personal' has over 100 million views on YouTube.

The video stars HRVY as he tries to win the attention of a girl, played by YouTuber and fellow muser Loren Gray. Loren is 16 years old and from Pennsylvania in the US. She was over 20 million followers on Musical.ly and over 10 million followers on Instagram.

Are HRVY And Loren Gray Dating?

HRVY and Loren aren't thought to be dating - they're just good friends.

Does HRVY Have A Girlfriend?

HRVY hasn't officially confirmed if he has a girlfriend at the moment.

He has been linked with Sophia Mitchell, Daniela Rueda, Brenna D'Amico and Paige Danielle.

What Are The HRVY - Personal Lyrics?

I don't know why'd you do this to me

You're so cold

You'd be playing like

Ye ye ye ye ye ye ye ye ye

I got told danger follows everywhere you go

But I still be like

Ye ye ye ye ye ye ye ye ye



This the part where I'm gonna get hurt

I never listened but I didn't deserve it

I was young and she was my first love

So they say that you live and you learn



Like ye she gon' mess with your head

Oh ye and she'll flirt with your friends oh ye

Make you wish you were dead

Everytime she moves on she says

Don't take it personal

(Don't take it personal)

Everytime she moves on she says



Who else knows

All my friends are blowing up my phone

Somethings telling me

No no no no no no no no no



This the part where I'm gonna get hurt

I never listened but I didn't deserve it

I was young and she was my first love

So they say that you live and you learn



Like ye she gon' mess with your head

Oh ye and she'll flirt with your friends oh ye

Make you wish you were dead

Everytime she moves on she says

Don't take it personal

(Don't take it personal)

Everytime she moves on she says



She won't do you no favours

Beautiful but she dangerous

She was only gon' break you

Drive me crazy like

Ye ye ye ye ye ye ye ye ye

She won't do you no favours

Beautiful but she dangerous

She was only gon' break you

Drive me crazy like

Ye ye ye ye ye ye ye ye ye



Oh ye she gon' mess with your head

Oh ye and she'll flirt with your friends oh ye

Make you wish you were dead

Everytime she moves on she says



Ye she gon' mess with your head

Oh ye and she'll flirt with your friends oh ye

Make you wish you were dead

Everytime she moves on she says



Ye she gon' mess with your head

Oh ye and she'll flirt with your friends oh ye

Make you wish you were dead

Everytime she moves on she says



Don't take it personal

(Don't take it personal)

Everytime she moves on she says

What Is HRVY's Height?

HRVY is 5ft 8in (or 173m) tall.

When Is HRVY On Tour?

HRVY is on tour supporting The Vamps in spring 2018, alongside New Hope Club and Jacob Sartorius. HRVY has previously supported Little Mix on tour around the UK.

Where Can I Buy HRVY Merch?

HRVY doesn't have an official online store but you can usually buy HRVY merchanise at his shows.

What Are HRVY's Fans Called?

HRVY's fans don't have an official name. HRVY has previously said that he's struggled to decide what the fandom should be called!

Who Is HRVY's Dream Collaboration?

Speaking to Celeb Mix, HRVY revealed that he would love to duet with "Ed Sheeran because he’s an amazing artist and I think he’d be really cool to hang out with because he’s so down to earth. Or Ariana Grande!"

Where Can I Follow HRVY?

HRVY Facebook - /HRVY

HRVY Snapchat - Harv9033

HRVY Instagram - @HRVY

HRVY Twitter - @HRVY

HRVY musical.ly - @HRVY

