The 12 Musical.ly Stars You Need To Start Following Right Now

20 February 2018, 17:50
From Baby Ariel to Loren Gray, these lot are some seriously talented musers!
With Musical.ly already enjoying the status of being one of the most used apps on our phones right now, we thought we'd take a look at some of the most exciting musers out there and send you in their direction, because we all love super talented people don't we!
So here are the musers that you absolutely must follow right now to see the best content from the Musical.ly world, plus we've even linked you into their social channels too - thanks us later...
Musical.ly Fans: 26.5 million
Instagram: @lisaandlena
Twitter: @lisaandlena
Facebook: @lisaandlenatwins
Musical.ly Fans: 19.4 million
Instagram: @jacobsartorius
Twitter: @jacobsartorius
Facebook: @jacobsartorius
Musical.ly Fans: 24.2 million
Instagram: @babyariel
Twitter: @BabyAriel
Facebook: @OfficialBabyAriel
Musical.ly Fans:22.4 million
Instagram: @loren
Twitter: @beechloren02
Facebook: @thelorengray
Musical.ly Fans: 6.48 million
Instagram: @johnnyorlando
Twitter: @johnnyorlando
Facebook: @TheJohnnyOrlando
Musical.ly Fans: 19.6 million
Instagram: @kristenhancher
Twitter: @kristenhancher
Facebook: @realkristenhancher
Musical.ly Fans: 12.5 million
Instagram: @annieleblanc
Twitter: @annieleblanc
Facebook: @annieleblancofficialpage
Musical.ly Fans: 5.05 million
Instagram: @maxandharveyofficial
Twitter: @maxandharvey
Facebook: @maxandharvey
Musical.ly Fans: 4.33 million
Instagram: @ameliagething
Twitter: @OfficialAmeliaG
Musical.ly Fans: 3.98 million
Instagram: @Bobbiebxtch
Twitter: @bobbiebxtch1
Musical.ly Fans: 2.6 million
Instagram: @tessa.mcguire
Twitter: @the_tessa_bear
Facebook: @Tessa.BearOfficial
Musical.ly Fans:
Instagram: @hrvy
Twitter: @HRVY
Facebook: @HRVY
