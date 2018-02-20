The 12 Musical.ly Stars You Need To Start Following Right Now

From Baby Ariel to Loren Gray, these lot are some seriously talented musers!

With Musical.ly already enjoying the status of being one of the most used apps on our phones right now, we thought we'd take a look at some of the most exciting musers out there and send you in their direction, because we all love super talented people don't we!

So here are the musers that you absolutely must follow right now to see the best content from the Musical.ly world, plus we've even linked you into their social channels too - thanks us later...

Lisa and Lena - @lisaandlena

Musical.ly Fans: 26.5 million

Instagram: @lisaandlena

Twitter: @lisaandlena

Facebook: @lisaandlenatwins

A post shared by Lisa and Lena | Germany® (@lisaandlena) onFeb 17, 2018 at 2:44am PST

Jacob Sartorius - @jacobsartorius

Musical.ly Fans: 19.4 million

Instagram: @jacobsartorius

Twitter: @jacobsartorius

Facebook: @jacobsartorius

A post shared by Jacob Sartorius (@jacobsartorius) onFeb 1, 2018 at 8:58pm PST

Baby Ariel - @babyariel

Musical.ly Fans: 24.2 million

Instagram: @babyariel

Twitter: @BabyAriel

Facebook: @OfficialBabyAriel

A post shared by Baby Ariel (@babyariel) onFeb 19, 2018 at 2:35pm PST

Loren Gray - @lorenbeech

Musical.ly Fans:22.4 million

Instagram: @loren

Twitter: @beechloren02

Facebook: @thelorengray

A post shared by Loren Gray (@loren) onFeb 16, 2018 at 10:08am PST

Johnny Orlando - @johnnyorlando

Musical.ly Fans: 6.48 million

Instagram: @johnnyorlando

Twitter: @johnnyorlando

Facebook: @TheJohnnyOrlando

A post shared by Johnny Orlando (@johnnyorlando) onFeb 19, 2018 at 11:57am PST

Kristen Hancher - @kristenhancher

Musical.ly Fans: 19.6 million

Instagram: @kristenhancher

Twitter: @kristenhancher

Facebook: @realkristenhancher

A post shared by Kristen Hancher (@kristenhancher) onFeb 19, 2018 at 8:41am PST

Annie LeBlanc - @presshandstands7

Musical.ly Fans: 12.5 million

Instagram: @annieleblanc

Twitter: @annieleblanc

Facebook: @annieleblancofficialpage

A post shared by ♡Annie LeBlanc♡ (@annieleblanc) onFeb 19, 2018 at 7:15pm PST

Max & Harvey - @maxandharveyofficial

Musical.ly Fans: 5.05 million

Instagram: @maxandharveyofficial

Twitter: @maxandharvey

Facebook: @maxandharvey

A post shared by Max & Harvey (@maxandharveyofficial) onFeb 16, 2018 at 2:12pm PST

Amelia Gething - @ameliagething

Musical.ly Fans: 4.33 million

Instagram: @ameliagething

Twitter: @OfficialAmeliaG

A post shared by amelia (@ameliagething) onJan 30, 2018 at 9:07am PST

Bobbie - @bobbiebxtch

Musical.ly Fans: 3.98 million

Instagram: @Bobbiebxtch

Twitter: @bobbiebxtch1

A post shared by Bobbiebxtch (@bobbiebxtch) onFeb 11, 2018 at 6:41am PST

Tessa Bear - @tessa.bear

Musical.ly Fans: 2.6 million

Instagram: @tessa.mcguire

Twitter: @the_tessa_bear

Facebook: @Tessa.BearOfficial

A post shared by Toiréasa McGuire (@tessa.mcguire) onFeb 9, 2018 at 10:23am PST

HRVY - @hrvy

Musical.ly Fans:

Instagram: @hrvy

Twitter: @HRVY

Facebook: @HRVY

A post shared by HRVY (@hrvy) onFeb 9, 2018 at 11:07am PST

