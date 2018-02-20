The 12 Musical.ly Stars You Need To Start Following Right Now

20 February 2018, 17:50

Musical.ly Stars

From Baby Ariel to Loren Gray, these lot are some seriously talented musers!

With Musical.ly already enjoying the status of being one of the most used apps on our phones right now, we thought we'd take a look at some of the most exciting musers out there and send you in their direction, because we all love super talented people don't we!

So here are the musers that you absolutely must follow right now to see the best content from the Musical.ly world, plus we've even linked you into their social channels too - thanks us later...

Lisa and Lena - @lisaandlena

Musical.ly Fans: 26.5 million
Instagram: @lisaandlena
Twitter: @lisaandlena
Facebook: @lisaandlenatwins

Jacob Sartorius - @jacobsartorius

Musical.ly Fans: 19.4 million
Instagram: @jacobsartorius
Twitter: @jacobsartorius
Facebook: @jacobsartorius

Baby Ariel - @babyariel

Musical.ly Fans: 24.2 million
Instagram: @babyariel
Twitter: @BabyAriel
Facebook: @OfficialBabyAriel

 

A post shared by Baby Ariel (@babyariel) onFeb 19, 2018 at 2:35pm PST

Loren Gray - @lorenbeech

Musical.ly Fans:22.4 million
Instagram: @loren
Twitter: @beechloren02
Facebook: @thelorengray

 

A post shared by Loren Gray (@loren) onFeb 16, 2018 at 10:08am PST

Johnny Orlando - @johnnyorlando

Musical.ly Fans: 6.48 million
Instagram: @johnnyorlando
Twitter: @johnnyorlando
Facebook: @TheJohnnyOrlando

 

A post shared by Johnny Orlando (@johnnyorlando) onFeb 19, 2018 at 11:57am PST

Kristen Hancher - @kristenhancher

Musical.ly Fans: 19.6 million
Instagram: @kristenhancher
Twitter: @kristenhancher
Facebook: @realkristenhancher

 

A post shared by Kristen Hancher (@kristenhancher) onFeb 19, 2018 at 8:41am PST

Annie LeBlanc - @presshandstands7

Musical.ly Fans: 12.5 million
Instagram: @annieleblanc
Twitter: @annieleblanc
Facebook: @annieleblancofficialpage

Max & Harvey - @maxandharveyofficial

Musical.ly Fans: 5.05 million
Instagram: @maxandharveyofficial
Twitter: @maxandharvey
Facebook: @maxandharvey

Amelia Gething - @ameliagething

Musical.ly Fans: 4.33 million
Instagram: @ameliagething
Twitter: @OfficialAmeliaG

 

A post shared by amelia (@ameliagething) onJan 30, 2018 at 9:07am PST

Bobbie - @bobbiebxtch

Musical.ly Fans: 3.98 million
Instagram: @Bobbiebxtch
Twitter: @bobbiebxtch1

 

A post shared by Bobbiebxtch (@bobbiebxtch) onFeb 11, 2018 at 6:41am PST

Tessa Bear - @tessa.bear

Musical.ly Fans: 2.6 million
Instagram: @tessa.mcguire
Twitter: @the_tessa_bear
Facebook: @Tessa.BearOfficial

 

A post shared by Toiréasa McGuire (@tessa.mcguire) onFeb 9, 2018 at 10:23am PST

HRVY - @hrvy

Musical.ly Fans:
Instagram: @hrvy
Twitter: @HRVY
Facebook: @HRVY

 

A post shared by HRVY (@hrvy) onFeb 9, 2018 at 11:07am PST

Visit the site