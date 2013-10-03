Fatboy Slim Announces New UK December Club Tour Dates

3 October 2013, 16:18

Fatboy Slim

The DJ will head across the country to promote new single 'Eat Sleep Rave Repeat'.

Fatboy Slim has announced details of a new December UK club tour in support of his latest single 'Eat Sleep Rave Repeat'.

The DJ, real name Norman Cook, will head out on an eight-date outing from London to his hometown of Brighton during the two weeks.

The outing will also head up to Glasgow and Middlesbrough as well as Birmingham and Liverpool.

Fatboy Slim's full UK club tour dates are as follows:

  • London, XOYO – Thursday 5th December
  • Birmingham, The Institute – Friday 6th December
  • Liverpool, East Village Arts Club – Saturday 7th December
  • Glasgow, The Arches – Sunday 8th December
  • Middlesbrough Empire – Thursday 12th December
  • Leeds, The Warehouse – Friday 13th December
  • Bristol, Motion – Saturday 14th December
  • Brighton Digital – Sunday 15th December

New single 'Eat Sleep Rave Repeat' is released on 27th October.

