Fatboy Slim Announces New UK December Club Tour Dates

The DJ will head across the country to promote new single 'Eat Sleep Rave Repeat'.

Fatboy Slim has announced details of a new December UK club tour in support of his latest single 'Eat Sleep Rave Repeat'.

The DJ, real name Norman Cook, will head out on an eight-date outing from London to his hometown of Brighton during the two weeks.

The outing will also head up to Glasgow and Middlesbrough as well as Birmingham and Liverpool.

Fatboy Slim's full UK club tour dates are as follows:

London, XOYO – Thursday 5 th December

December Birmingham, The Institute – Friday 6 th December

December Liverpool, East Village Arts Club – Saturday 7 th December

December Glasgow, The Arches – Sunday 8 th December

December Middlesbrough Empire – Thursday 12 th December

December Leeds, The Warehouse – Friday 13 th December

December Bristol, Motion – Saturday 14 th December

December Brighton Digital – Sunday 15th December

New single 'Eat Sleep Rave Repeat' is released on 27th October.