Tyga Finally Speaks Out About Whether He Fathered Kylie Jenner's Baby Stormi

The rapper has finally opened up about the paternity rumours that have surrounded him ever since his ex Kylie's pregnancy was revealed.

From the moment those Kylie jenner pregnancy rumours began what feels like a lifetime ago, there was always a suggestion that her ex Tyga could be the child's father.

Kylie fell pregnant with rapper Travis Scott shortly after splitting with fellow rapper Tyga and social media was filled with stories of Tyga claiming he was the father and the fact he was determined to prove Kylie's child was his.

Now that Stormi has been born, the rumours appear to have gone away and Kylie appears to have a pretty solid family base with Travis and their daughter. But after a couple of months, Tyga has now finally addressed the paternity rumours once and for all.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, 'I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace.'

It's a very honest and open statement from the 'Rack City' star and will put an end to any doubt people wrongly had about Stormi's biological father.

Tyga has a son with Blac Chyna, who also has a daughter (Dream) with Kylie's half brother Rob Kardashian, so the whole situation would have become seriously confusing if Tyga was in fact Stormi's dad.

Hopefully now Kylie and Travis can move on and enjoy their time with Stormi and everyone will be able to leave Tyga's name out of their business.

