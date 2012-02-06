R.I.O. - 'Turn This Club Around' (Official Video)

Check out the video for the duo's brand new single.

RIO is a duo of dance producers from Germany, Manuel Reuter and Yann Peifer.



The guys were behind the 90s hit, 'Samba de Janeiro' by Bellini. They've already had hits in Germany and in France, and now it looks like they could make it in to the UK chart with 'Turn This Club Around'.

The song will be available from iTunes on 26th February.

Take a look at the video for 'Turn This Club Around' and let us know what you think below...