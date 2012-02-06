R.I.O. - 'Turn This Club Around' (Official Video)

6 February 2012, 15:26

Check out the video for the duo's brand new single.

RIO is a duo of dance producers from Germany, Manuel Reuter and Yann Peifer.

The guys were behind the 90s hit, 'Samba de Janeiro' by Bellini.  They've already had hits in Germany and in France, and now it looks like they could make it in to the UK chart with 'Turn This Club Around'.

The song will be available from iTunes on 26th February.

Take a look at the video for 'Turn This Club Around' and let us know what you think below...

More Music News

See more More Music News

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Actually Tweeted About Dating Shawn Mendes Back In 2013
Calvin Harris Aarika Wolf GQ After Party

Calvin Harris And Girlfriend, Aarika Wolf, Involved In Car Crash
Shawn Mendes Tour

Shawn Mendes - The Tour: Tickets, Dates, News & More

Cardi B & Rita Ora

People Are Convinced Cardi B Accidentally Threw Shade At Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX
Hailey Baldwin Shawn Mendes Met Gala Asset

Shawn Mendes Fuelled Hailey Baldwin Relationship Rumours With One Simple Move At The Met Gala

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Pictures Of The Week Asset 8th May

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

#CapitalSTB Embarrassing Tweets

QUIZ: Which #CapitalSTB Star Posted These Embarrassing Tweets?
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster's Baby Album - All The Photos & Vids Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Girl
Pictures Of The Week Asset 30rd April

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Fenty Puma Rip Off Asset

Rihanna May Be Sued After Being Accused Of Ripping Off Her 'F.U' Fenty Puma Design