If You Wanna See A Surreal AF Video, Just Watch Roman Kemp Playing Jenga With Marshmello... 'Nuff Said.

25 October 2017, 08:41

What did we just watch?

It's all fun and games getting an email from electronic dance music producer Marshmello, saying he'd like to have a chat with you.

Then you realise that Marshmello doesn't actually talk. How do we get around this during an interview?!

> Selenators Support Selena Gomez's Bravery, After They Work Out What Her New Song 'Wolves' Is About

Marshmello on Capital Breakfast w/ Roman Kemp

The only logical thing to do was to get Marshmello and Roman Kemp to communicate via symphonies on a keyboard while playing Jenga. Well, we use the term "logical" rather fast and loose.

While - we can't believe we're saying this - playing Jenga, Ro questioned Marshmello as to who his next collaborations would be, following his brand new song with Selena Gomez, 'Wolves'.

Now we think he's looking at working with the likes of Migos, Justin Bieber and Liam Payne, if his jaunty, happy tunes on the keyboard are anything to go by. All we know is that he's rubbish at stacking wooden blocks on top of each other.

> We Can't Promise Any More Jenga-Playing A-Listers, But We Do Have Loadsa Celebrity Gossip On Our App Right Here!

From a bloke who uses a mask to look unrecognisable, to Roman getting made up to look just like Eminem...

More Music News

See more More Music News

Shawn Mendes Tour

Shawn Mendes - The Tour: Tickets, Dates, News & More

Cardi B & Rita Ora

People Are Convinced Cardi B Accidentally Threw Shade At Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX
Hailey Baldwin Shawn Mendes Met Gala Asset

Shawn Mendes Fuelled Hailey Baldwin Relationship Rumours With One Simple Move At The Met Gala
Jade Thirlwall at Stonewall Youth Awards

Jade Thirlwall Showed Again Just How Much She Cares About Being An LGBT Ally
Sigala Chewbacca Asset

WATCH: Sigala Is Going To Make The Whole #CapitalSTB Growl Like Chewbacca

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Pictures Of The Week Asset 8th May

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

#CapitalSTB Embarrassing Tweets

QUIZ: Which #CapitalSTB Star Posted These Embarrassing Tweets?
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster's Baby Album - All The Photos & Vids Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Girl
Pictures Of The Week Asset 30rd April

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Fenty Puma Rip Off Asset

Rihanna May Be Sued After Being Accused Of Ripping Off Her 'F.U' Fenty Puma Design