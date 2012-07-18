Pete Doherty Thrown Out Of Rehab In Thailand?

The Libertines frontman was asked to leave after disrupting other guests.

Pete Doherty has been asked to leave a rehab centre in Thailand, according to reports.



The Libertines and Babyshambles frontman cancelled a string of gigs in order to check into The Cabin in Chiang Mai three weeks ago. Fans had hoped the star's latest trip to rehab would help him to overcome his longstanding addiction problems.



But the Daily Mail have reported that Pete has been thrown out of the rehab centre this week after disrupting other patients.



The 'Don't Look Back Into The Singer' is understood to have arrived back in Britain this morning (18th July) after the long flight from Bangkok.

Pete, who is currently working on a new solo album, has been battling addiction for years:





Programme Director at The Cabin Alastair Mordey said: "Pete was discharged today for therapeutic reasons.



"It is important to maintain the integrity of the treatment programme for the other clients to have a good chance of recovery. Pete understands this and therefore the reasons behind why we have asked him to leave.



"Although our parting with Pete is amicable, we are of course disappointed to see him leave. We hope some of the things he has learnt here will help him in the future and look forward to the day when Pete decides to consider recovery again."



Pete has released two albums with The Libertines – the last self-titled effort in 2004 – and reunited with the group last year.