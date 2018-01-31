Can You Beat Sigrid And Guess These Songs When We Play Them Backwards?

31 January 2018, 08:09

PLEASE tell us you'll get more than Sigrid. Please.

Sigrid has a pretty incredible voice. Her single 'Strangers' entered The Official Vodafone Big Top 40 at number two, so that tells you just how much of a force she actually is.

We're just not sure that her song would be as well received if we played it all backwards.

> Mabel Prank Calls Her Dad With A Message That He'll Never Forget

Sigrid on Capital Breakfast w/ Roman Kemp

The 21-year-old singer swung by to catch up with Roman Kemp, but she made the unfortunate mistake of popping by on... Backwards Day. (We didn't know that was a thing either, tbf.)

Ro took it upon himself to mix up some of the year's biggest songs and play them in reverse, to see how well Sigrid - and you - could recognise them.

Watch the video and take the test now, to see if you can constantly rub it in Sigrid's face, and tell her that you know music better than she does!

> Ro's Catching Up With All Of The Biggest Stars - Check Out What Happens Over On Our App!

If you nailed this quiz, give yourself a round of applause. Just don't do it around Blue Ivy...

More Music News

See more More Music News

Selena Gomez Make Up Fail Met Gala

Selena Gomez Reacts To Her Met Gala Look With A Savage Insta Video
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Actually Tweeted About Dating Shawn Mendes Back In 2013
Calvin Harris Aarika Wolf GQ After Party

Calvin Harris And Girlfriend, Aarika Wolf, Involved In Car Crash
Shawn Mendes Tour

Shawn Mendes - The Tour: Tickets, Dates, News & More

Cardi B & Rita Ora

People Are Convinced Cardi B Accidentally Threw Shade At Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Pictures Of The Week Asset 8th May

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

#CapitalSTB Embarrassing Tweets

QUIZ: Which #CapitalSTB Star Posted These Embarrassing Tweets?
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster's Baby Album - All The Photos & Vids Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Girl
Pictures Of The Week Asset 30rd April

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Fenty Puma Rip Off Asset

Rihanna May Be Sued After Being Accused Of Ripping Off Her 'F.U' Fenty Puma Design