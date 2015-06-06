WATCH: Is Lunchmoney Lewis Is After A Collaboration... With One Direction?

6 June 2015, 15:12

The 'Bills' star chats to us exclusively backstage at the #CapitalSTB about who he wants to work with.

Ahead of taking to the Wembley stage at our Summertime Ball 2015 With Vodafone, pop superstar Lunchmoney Lewis dropped by the Capital studio to chat about his long list of celebrity friends and hinted that a collaboration with fellow #CapitalSTB performers One Direction is a possibility!

The 'Bills' star confessed that he's been working on some new music - some of it with other big name stars - that fans can expect to hear in just a matter of weeks. 

"I've been working on new stuff, i've been finished some stuff for me and I've got some other stuff coming with some other people," he teased while chatting to Max.

Could the future collaboration be with another one of our Summertime Ball artists? Lunchmoney Lewis wasn't giving too much away, but he did say that the featured artist will be "surprising" and that he's working with "a couple of people here (at Wembley)." 

"They're cool," Lewis said when asked about One Direction. Could they be the future collaborators he's talking about? "We'll see what comes up in the future," he smirked.

You may also like...

WATCH: What If One Direction Joined The Cast Of Friends?

More Music News

See more More Music News

Selena Gomez Make Up Fail Met Gala

Selena Gomez Reacts To Her Met Gala Look With A Savage Insta Video
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Actually Tweeted About Dating Shawn Mendes Back In 2013
Calvin Harris Aarika Wolf GQ After Party

Calvin Harris And Girlfriend, Aarika Wolf, Involved In Car Crash
Shawn Mendes Tour

Shawn Mendes - The Tour: Tickets, Dates, News & More

Cardi B & Rita Ora

People Are Convinced Cardi B Accidentally Threw Shade At Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Pictures Of The Week Asset 8th May

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

#CapitalSTB Embarrassing Tweets

QUIZ: Which #CapitalSTB Star Posted These Embarrassing Tweets?
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster's Baby Album - All The Photos & Vids Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Girl
Pictures Of The Week Asset 30rd April

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Fenty Puma Rip Off Asset

Rihanna May Be Sued After Being Accused Of Ripping Off Her 'F.U' Fenty Puma Design