The xx Unveil New Song 'Angels' - Audio

The Mercury Prize-winning group return with the first single from their new album 'Coexist'.

The xx have unveiled their much-anticipated comeback single, 'Angels'.



The new song is the first to be taken from the Mercury Prize-winning band's second album 'Coexist'.



In a statement, the band said: "It's been a long time since we've played you anything new. This song is called 'Angels', it is the first single from our new album, Coexist.



"We've been playing this song live recently, so it feels good to share with you the version we've been working on for so long. We hope you like it."



'Coexist' is the follow-up to the band's award-winning self-titled debut album 'xx', which was released in 2012.



The xx's 'Coexist' will be released on 10th September.



You can hear The xx's new song 'Angels' below: