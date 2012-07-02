The Libertines Set For New Reunion?

Carl Barat tells fans on Twitter that he is up for joining up with Pete Doherty and co once again.

The Libertines could be set to reunite once again after Carl Barat admitted he will "hopefully" be heading into the studio with band mate Pete Doherty soon.

The 'Can't Stand Me Now' stars, alongside John Hassall and Gary Powell, were last seen together on stage at the Reading And Leeds Festival's back in 2010.

During a chat with Gordon Smart, Carl explained that the duo could be teaming up in the studio once Pete Doherty returns from Thailand.

"There could be something happening," he confessed. "When he gets back hopefully we'll be on the same page and we'll take it from there."

The star then sparked more reunion talk with a post on his social network account, which read: "Well what can I say? Is another reunion pushin it? I'm up for it...?"

You can view a picture of The Libertines on stage together below:

The Libertines disbanded back in 2004 after releasing two studio albums and such singles as 'What Became Of The Likely Lads' and 'Don't Look Back Into The Sun'.

Both stars went on to record solo material and Pete fronted the band 'Babyshambles' with Carl at the helm of 'Dirty Pretty Things'.