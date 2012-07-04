The Strokes Confirm Work On "Incredible" New Album

4 July 2012, 14:07

The band are currently in the studio producing the follow up to 2011's 'Angles'.

The Strokes are currently working on their new studio album according to Albert Hammond Snr.

The father of the group's guitarist Albert Hammond Jnr told the NME that the group are making something "incredible" in the studio together.

"Albert says that the stuff they're doing is incredible. They're doing it themselves with their friend, engineer and producer," he confessed. "He just says 'Dad, it's incredible'."

The musician was then questioned on the direction of the record, and acknowledged that it would be similar to their usual sound.

"I don't think they'll go in a wildly different direction," he added. "Obviously the songs will be different, but I think The Strokes are The Strokes; they always will be The Strokes."

You can view a picture of the full The Strokes line-up together below:

The band's last record together produced the singles 'Taken For A Fool' and 'Under The Cover Of Darkness'.

The new album will be the group's fifth following their debut 'Is This It', 'Room On Fire', 'First Impressions Of Earth' and 'Angles'.

