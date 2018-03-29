The Nation's Official Favourite Pop Stars Have Been Announced, Can You Believe The Results?!

There has been an official poll done by experts and everything to judge who are the nation's favourite and least favourite pop stars - and the results are VERY surprising!

Polling experts YouGov have turned their attention to tracking “positivity” towards the biggest names in showbiz in order to work out just who this nation rates and slates and the results range from pretty obvious to insane.

The scoring system ranges from plus 100 to minus 100 and to give you an idea of how it works, David Attenborough scored highest in the celeb section with +83 which is exactly the way things should be.

Pop stars that scored overwhelmingly positive include some safe bets such as:

Adele +71

Ed Sheeran +46

Ellie Goulding +48

Calvin Harris +46

Coldplay +54

But there are some newbies on the scene that have clearly snuck up and won the nation over pretty quickly:

Rag'n'Bone Man +63

Zara Larsson +50

Dua Lipa +45

Big up Rag'n'Bone man, the nation loves ya!

Perhaps most shocking are the artists that got minus scores. The One Direction boys collectively and individually (bar Niall Horan) scored incredibly low OR in the minus':

One Direction +8

Liam Payne -4

Louis Tomlinson -3

Harry Styles -3

Zayn Malik 0

It's OK to be shocked, we are too.

Cheryl actually got an even lower score with a whopping -16... what did Chezza ever do to Britain, she's a national treasure?!

We aren't sure who exactly took part in this official poll, but we have some serious questions for them.

