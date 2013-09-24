Little Nikki – 'Little Nikki Says' (Official Video)

24 September 2013, 09:57

Little Nikki - Little Nikki Says

Check out the promo for the teenage star's latest single right now on Capital.

Little Nikki returns with her latest single 'Little Nikki Says'.

The song follows on from previous release 'Where I'm Coming From'.

The singer takes to the nightclub for the promo as she's joined by a troupe of late-night revellers.

Everyone soon gets in the party spirit and are showing off their finest moves.

The song is released on 20th October with an EP that also contains a further four remixes of the track.

Check out the music video for Little Nikki's song 'Little Nikki Says' below:

More Music News

See more More Music News

Selena Gomez Make Up Fail Met Gala

Selena Gomez Reacts To Her Met Gala Look With A Savage Insta Video
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Actually Tweeted About Dating Shawn Mendes Back In 2013
Calvin Harris Aarika Wolf GQ After Party

Calvin Harris And Girlfriend, Aarika Wolf, Involved In Car Crash
Shawn Mendes Tour

Shawn Mendes - The Tour: Tickets, Dates, News & More

Cardi B & Rita Ora

People Are Convinced Cardi B Accidentally Threw Shade At Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Pictures Of The Week Asset 8th May

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

#CapitalSTB Embarrassing Tweets

QUIZ: Which #CapitalSTB Star Posted These Embarrassing Tweets?
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster's Baby Album - All The Photos & Vids Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Girl
Pictures Of The Week Asset 30rd April

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Fenty Puma Rip Off Asset

Rihanna May Be Sued After Being Accused Of Ripping Off Her 'F.U' Fenty Puma Design