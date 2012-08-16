Porter Robinson - 'Language' (Official Video)

Check out the dark fantasy themed music video for Porter Robinson's floor-filling new single.

Porter Robinson has arrived on the UK music scene with the music video for his breakthrough single 'Language'.

The American DJ and producer has debuted a dark-themed music video which sees a young woman being chased through a forest by a pack of strange dog-like creatures.

The girl eventually jumps into the sea to escape them before being confronted by strange lights an transported to the sky and eventually landing in the hands of a huge monster.

The creature eventually befriends the girl and they travel around the countryside before he is killed by the pack of animals, leading her to confront and chase them away.

The 20 year-old producer, from Chapel Hill in North Caroline, released 'Language' in the US earlier this year and has been much hyped for his remix work with the likes of Lady Gaga.

Porter Robinson released his new single 'Language' in the Uk earlier this month.